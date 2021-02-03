A FORMER local authority sewerage boss who once warned that privatisation of the water industry could lead to a return to the days of the cries of “gardyloo” has received a high honour from a prestigious body.

Professor Tom Anderson, 86, a retired civil engineer and former head of Strathclyde Regional Council sewerage department, is in an elite group of people to have been a member of the Institution of Civil Engineers for 60 years.

Prof Anderson, from Coatbridge, was delighted to receive a special award for his years of membership which is also a reflection of his dedication to civil engineers and helping to bring on future generations entering the profession.

“There are not many of us who have 50 years membership, and even fewer with 60 years of membership with the institute,” Prof Anderson said. “I was one of the first recipients of this recently introduced award and the immediate Past President of the Institution, Paul Sheffield, in a letter with the award, congratulated me on reaching this significant milestone. He noted that the institution highly valued my long association with them and my enduring commitment to the engineering profession.”

The respected industry body did not accept members until they had turned 25, and Prof Anderson joined as soon so he was able to.

“I think it is fantastic institution to be part of and can open up many opportunities,” he added. Among his many career accomplishments, including water and sewerage adviser to the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities, Cosla, and a director of the Scottish Greenbelt Foundation, Landtrust Co Ltd, he also went on to become an examiner and reviewer with the Institution of Civil Engineering.

In 1993 Prof Anderson warned politicians that the tremendous gains in health brought about by a publicly controlled sewerage service could have been put at risk if the service was privatised, an option being considered at the time in the UK.

In his inaugural lecture as a visiting professor at Paisley University, Professor Tom Anderson argued that if it was the Government's intention to ensure the public had the highest quality sewerage service at the lowest possible cost, then that was exactly what they had, with Strathclyde households paying only 12p a day.

Speaking at the time he said: ''Not so long ago, without water and sewerage services, residents resorted to throwing their excreta out of windows, the rivers were heavily polluted, a strong stench was everywhere, and, in short, the public's environment was dreadful.

''It concerns me greatly to read in recent days of these conditions returning, not so far away from us, south of the Border at Walsall. It has been reported that residents in a tower block have been disconnected from the water supply because of non-payment by one resident.

''Consequently, residents have resorted to throwing their excreta out of the windows.”

Prof Anderson added: “Privatisation wasn’t something that happened in Scotland instead a statutory body was set up and I think it was the right thing as in Glasgow, in particular, a great deal of work had taken place from the 1950s and 60s surrounding the quality of water and sewerage systems which led to improved public health.”

The grandfather, who was also a keen golfer and served on the committee of Drumpellier Golf Club, also initiated and conducted research into working practices in the UK following the death of four waste workers in the Rutherglen area. The study looked at safety equipment and procedures in place. His findings were later adopted and he was awarded the Institution of Civil Engineers/Municipal Engineers Medal.