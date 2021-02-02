THE Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair will not publish material from the former First Minister’s criminal trial in case it causes "further unnnecessary distress to any women".

It said the material included "numerous chains of private messages between different women in what we are clear were safe spaces for confidential support".

MSPs examined the material, which was released by the Crown Office last week, in private this morning.

Mr Salmond had pushed the inquiry to seek the messages, which were obtained by his trial defence team, so that he could tell the “whole truth” under oath.

The inquiry asked prosecutors to hand over text and WhatsApp messages involving the SNP’s chief operating officer Sue Ruddick, and files about Mr Salmond being investigated by the Government over alleged sexual misconduct being leaked to the Daily Record in 2018.

Mr Salmond had been threatened with prosecution if he released the confidential material himself.

However the ploy appeared to backfire, with MSPs saying they felt it would not be in the public interest to publish the private communications.

Publication of the media leak material is still under consideration by the inquiry.

Convener Linda Fabiani said: “After reviewing the material received from the Crown Office, the Committee has unanimously agreed that the private communications within the material will not be published.

“These communications included numerous chains of private messages between different women in what we are clear were safe spaces for confidential support.

“The Committee is clear that publication and further consideration of this material is not relevant to the Committee’s work or necessary to fulfil its remit.

“We will not publish any of these messages as we are clear that we will not do anything that may cause further unnecessary distress to any women.

“We will not be commenting further to seek to limit further speculation on these messages.”

The inquiry is looking at the Scottish Government’s mishandling of into complaints of sexual misconduct made against Mr Salmond in 2018 by two female civil servants.

The former First Minister had the exercise set aside in a judicial review, showing it had been “tainted by apparent bias”, leaving taxpayers with a £500,000 bill for his costs.

He was later charged with sexual assault but cleared on all counts at a trial last March.

Mr Salmond is due to testify before the inquiry on February 9, with Nicola Sturgeon appearing on February 9.