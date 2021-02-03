A major rescue operation has been underway overnight after a drill ship moored at Hunterston terminal broke away from its moorings in high gusts.

Largs Lifeboat was called to the scene at 7.22pm last night by the coastguard, with the large vessel loose in the Firth of Clyde.

The situation was brought under control after tugs were called in to stabalise the vessel.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard received a mayday call just after 19:20 this evening (02 February) after a 105 meter drill ship, with 8 crew on board, broke from its mooring at Hunterston Terminal and started to drift without power.

"The vessel is now at anchor, two tugs have been sent to assist, one is alongside the other is en route.

"Troon and Largs RNLI lifeboats, the coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick and coastguard rescue teams from Largs, Ardrossan, Ayr, Gourock and Cumbrae have also been sent.

"This is an ongoing incident and we have no further information at this time."

Alasdair Woods, spokesperson for the Largs lifeboat said: "The wind was blowing at 60 knots when the ship broke away. "

Police Scotland confirmed that they have also been called out to the incident to provide support.

Mr Woods added: "The two tugs are pushing the other drill ship against the quay to prevent it from breaking away in the gusty conditions.

"There is a skeleton crew of eight maintenance staff and they are trying to get the engines started on the DS4 and so far they haven't managed to do that but they are currently anchored."