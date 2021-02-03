The UK’s advertising regulator has told Ryanair to remove "irresponsible" adverts depicting misleading claims about coronavirus vaccinations.

The Advertising Standards Authority said it encouraged the public to act irresponsibly once they have received a coronavirus vaccination shot.

The ASA received 2370 complaints about Ryanair’s controversial “jab and go” holiday TV campaign - the third highest eer received for an advert.

The airline has stopped the adverts, but said it disagreed with the rulings.

The decision to ban the two TV ads, comes a matter of days after the Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said the vaccine programme would allow UK families to flock to Europe for summer holidays this year.

The ASA looked into three issues after getting the complaints about adverts in late December and early January. Two of the issues were upheld, but a third, that Ryanair trivialised lockdown restrictions, was not.

The ad campaign, which featured a small bottle labelled “vaccine” and a syringe, encouraged the public to snap up bargain deals to sunny European destinations such as Spain and Greece because “you could jab and go”.

The first ad, seen between 26 December 2020 and 3 January 2021, began with an image of a medical syringe and a vial labelled “VACCINE” and large on-screen text which stated “VACCINES ARE COMING”.

Launched on Boxing Day, the ad said “Covid vaccines are coming. So book your Easter and summer holidays today with Ryanair”.

Footage showed groups of people in their twenties and thirties enjoying the holiday destinations. The voice-over continued, “Book today on Ryanair.com and if your plans change, so could your booking.” Large on-screen text appeared which stated “JAB & GO!”.

A second ad, seen from 4 January 2021, included the same imagery, on-screen text and voice-over, except it referred to a different price offer.

A number of complainants felt that the Jab and Go adverts implied that most of the UK population would be successfully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the spring or summer this year and would be able to go on holiday.

On this point, the ASA concluded that the adverts were misleading.

The watchdog said that, given the complexity and fast-changing situation, it was "important that advertisers were cautious when linking developments in the UK's response to the pandemic to specific timeframes around which life might return to some level of normality, particularly when linking it to how confident consumers could be when making purchasing decisions".

Ryanair was also rapped after others said it was irresponsible because it encouraged people to believe that once they had even the first vaccination shot they would not need follow health restrictions. However, complaints that the adverts trivialised the impact of the pandemic on society and were offensive were not in breach of the advertising code, the ASA said.

"Whilst we acknowledged that many viewers had found the tone of the ads distasteful we considered they were unlikely to cause serious or widespread offence," it concluded.

The ASA said the Ryanair adverts had, in general, "over-claimed on this occasion".

It said: "The ads misleadingly provided consumers with a reassurance that being vaccinated against Covid-19 was likely to allow them to go on holiday without restrictions.

"It's important that all travel companies take particular care, at a time of significant uncertainty about when lockdown restrictions will end, not to mislead or over exaggerate when it will be possible for people to go on holiday," the regulator said.

Although the ASA did not announced its findings until Wednesday, Ryanair pulled the adverts last week. Ryanair said last week it "disagrees" with the complainants.

Ryanair said that while it would comply with the advert ban it believed the ASA’s decision was at odds with the success of the government’s vaccination programme.

A spokesman said: "The ASA's ruling flies in the face of the UK's successful vaccine rollout, however even though this ruling is baseless, Ryanair will comply with it and the Jab & Go adverts will not run again."