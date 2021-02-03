One of Donald Trump's sons has criticised the Scottish Parliament for deciding to veto on whether his golf courses in Scotland should be investigated.

Eric Trump, who oversees Trump Turnberry and the Menie Estate course at Balmedie in Aberdeenshire, accused MSPs of 'advancing personal agendas'.

Patrick Harvie of the Green Party will today lead to demands for the Scottish Government pursue an “unexplained wealth order” in relation to the properties.

The move is aimed at particular at the former US President’s purchase of his Turnberry resort for £35.7m in 2014.

But it has been slammed by Trump Jnr, who said: "At a critical time when politicians should be focused on saving lives and reopening businesses in Scotland, they are focused on advancing their personal agendas.

"The Trump Organisation has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into the Scottish economy, rescued Turnberry, and rebuilt it into one of the finest resorts anywhere in the world.

"In both Aberdeen and Turnberry, the Trump Organisation has created thousands of jobs and has made an overwhelming contribution to the leisure and tourism industry."

Donald Trump bought Turnberry in 2014

Unexplained wealth orders force people to disclose how they legally acquired property or other assets, and if they fail to do so, the property can be seized.

Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly side-stepped similar calls at FMQs by saying it is a matter for the independent head of the prosecution service, the Lord Advocate.

The vote would not be binding, but would put pressure on the Scottish Government to act.