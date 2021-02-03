Shalom Brune-Franklin will be joining the cast of Line of Duty. 

The 26-year-old actress is best known for her role as Private Maisie Richards in the BBC's series Our Girl. 

She will play the role of DC Chloe Bishop.

The BBC has confirmed that season 6 will return this year with a new teaser trailer released yesterday.

The series will see the crew going up against the “most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced" DCI Joanne Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald.

Despite the anticipation around the new season of the show, BBC has yet to confirm an air date, simply saying it’ll be “coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer”.

The final episode of Season 5 drew more than nine million viewers.