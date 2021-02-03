A protester has dressed as Donald Trump outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh.

The demonstrator, who is wearing a suit with a red tie, and a fake Donald Trump head is calling for MSPs to investigate the former US president.

The protestor was carrying a sign saying “Investigate Me!” outside the Scottish Parliament as well as dragging a golf bag overflowing with dollar bills.

This afternoon, MSPs will vote on a motion calling for an investigation into the former US president’s business interests during a debate led by the Scottish Greens.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said there are “serious concerns” about how the former US president financed the cash purchases of his Scottish golf courses, with calls for the First Minister to seek an Unexplained Wealth Order (UWO).

Nicola Sturgeon has avoided similar calls at FMQs by saying it is a matter for the independent head of the prosecution service, the Lord Advocate.

The vote would not be binding, but would put pressure on the Scottish Government to act.

The Scottish Greens will renew calls for an investigation into the purchase of estates at Turnberry and Menie during their opposition debate today.

They say a legal opinion from Aidan O’Neill QC states that ministers, rather than the chief legal officer, are responsible for unexplained wealth orders.

Eric Trump said that both courses have been recognised with “countless accolades”.

He added: “Trump Turnberry and Trump International Scotland have topped the charts in the Top 100 Best Golf Courses in the World and both properties received the highest accolades in the Top 100: UK and Ireland’s Best Golf Courses and Resorts, with Turnberry at number one and Aberdeen following at number two.

“Patrick Harvie is nothing more than a national embarrassment with his pathetic antics that only serve himself and his political agenda.

“If Harvie and the rest of the Scottish Government continue to treat overseas investors like this, it will deter future investors from conducting business in Scotland, ultimately crushing their economy, tourism and hospitality industries.”

Mr Harvie said: “As entertaining as Eric Trump’s tantrum is, he doesn’t say where his dad got the money to buy his Scottish golf courses, which is exactly why I’m calling on the Scottish Government to seek an unexplained wealth order.”

Last year, the former president’s son Eric branded Mr Harvie “an irrelevant and spineless politician” after suggesting the organisation’s purchases were made using unlawfully obtained money.

A Scottish Government spokesman said this week: “Any decision on whether to apply to the Court of Session for an unexplained wealth order is made on behalf of Scottish ministers by the Civil Recovery Unit (CRU) which reports to the Lord Advocate.

“This decision-making process is an operational matter for the CRU.

“It would not be appropriate for the Scottish Government to comment on this.

“As a matter of course, given the sensitive nature of the work undertaken by the CRU, it is standard convention neither to confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation.”