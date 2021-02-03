Scots are being told to brace for days of snow – with weather warnings in place across the country until Sunday.
Parts of the north of Scotland will bear the brunt of the treacherous weather, with two amber alerts issued by forecasters on Friday and Saturday.
Met Office chief meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “Spells of snow will continue to affect parts of northern England and Scotland during Wednesday and Thursday.
“There could be continued travel disruption across northern trans-Pennine routes and the higher roads across the Southern Uplands and Grampians.”
Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for snow today in Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, and the Highlands and Eilean Siar.
This will extend tomorrow to encompass South-West Scotland, Lothian Borders, and Strathclyde.
⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 3, 2021
Snow across parts of Scotland
Friday 0000 – Saturday 1800
Heavy and persistent #snow is likely to lead to significant disruption to transport and utilities ❄️❄️
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/457DOIILHw
On Friday and Saturday an amber warning predicts that snow will become persistent and heavy - affecting Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Highlands and Eilean Siar, and Strathclyde.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “Into the weekend snow will continue across much of Scotland, and is likely to increasingly fall to low levels before beginning to move south into northern and eastern England.
“We are likely to see some very large accumulations across higher parts of Scotland especially, with strong winds leading to significant drifting and blizzard conditions at times.”
This could cause disruptions to travel and utilities meaning that some communities may be cut off for days.
Although the yellow weather warning remains in place on Sunday, things are predicted to improve on Monday.
