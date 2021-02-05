By Dan Jonson

THIS week has seen the seventh Children’s Mental Health Week. Launched by Place2Be in 2015, it's shining a spotlight on the importance of children and young people’s mental health, and now more than ever, it is vital that we take the time to consider how young people have been affected throughout the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact upon young people, restricting their lives in ways that most of us would not have thought possible. However, it is also important to recognise that those children who were already disadvantaged and deprived have been hit the hardest.

Inequality has been compounded and exaggerated by the pandemic. Many young people and children who were vulnerable before Covid hit have become more so as the schools and services that supported them understandably now struggle to reach them.

Social workers, teachers and others vital care providers have real challenges in delivering the safeguarding systems which are important for vulnerable children. A 53 per cent rise in domestic abuse calls made to the NSPCC hints at the reality in which some children are living. As the full economic impact of the pandemic increases, as does the pressure on families and, sadly, so does the risk to children.

The pandemic has also exacerbated many pre-existing mental health concerns. Disadvantage has an impact here too, with many of those most at risk of poor mental health being less able to access the people, places and activities that could help them keep healthy.

For example, some children have access to lots of garden space and nature, while those in deprived areas may have only very limited access to unpolluted and safe green spaces that can be so important to healthy development. In addition, despite some fantastic efforts by schools and teachers, home schooling and the hub system can struggle to provide for those most in need.

As we turn our thoughts to recovery from the pandemic, we are presented with an opportunity to put children’s rights at the forefront of these efforts by honouring the commitment laid out by Scottish Government in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child Bill last month.

This bill is a watershed moment which gives us the opportunity to make impactful change for young people throughout Scotland, allowing them the experiences and resources which will see their rights fully realised, and potentially change the landscape of their lives forever.

It is vital that as we move forward in our post-Covid world that we do not allow vulnerable children to become lost and forgotten and take a joined-up approach in ensuring they have the care, education and experiences – the rights – that they need to thrive.

We will all carry the burden of Covid-19 as we overcome the numerous problems which have occurred in its wake, yet tragically, unless we take action now to protect the children of Scotland, it is also certain that this load will be unfairly carried by the most vulnerable in society.

Dan Jonson is Clinical Director at Kibble, Scotland’s leading charity for vulnerable young people