BORIS Johnson is encouraging everyone across the UK to take part in a countrywide national clap at 6pm to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore and all the NHS staff who have served the country during the pandemic.

His appeal was made during Prime Minister’s Questions as Westminster observed a minute’s silence to commemorate the life of the centenarian, whom Mr Johnson said had dedicated his life to serving others.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, led the tributes to the World War Two veteran, saying: “His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation’s mood at the most difficult time. He exemplified the best of our values.”

The PM told MPs that Capt Sir Tom had brought the country together through his “incredible fund-raising drive,” that has raised more than £32 million for the NHS.

“As Capt Tom repeatedly reminded us: please remember tomorrow will be a good day. He inspired the very best in us all and his legacy will continue to do so for generations to come.”

He added: “We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in. That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening.”

Sir Keir Starmer for Labour echoed support for the national clap, saying Captain Sir Tom “perhaps more than anyone embodied the spirit of Britain and he will be sadly missed”.

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader, who also sent his condolences to the family and friends of Capt Sir Tom, described him as a “remarkable gentleman,” who had been an inspiration to everyone.

Across Central Lobby in the House of Lords, peers also held a minute’s silence at the start of the day’s proceedings.

Leading tributes there, Lord Fowler, the Lord Speaker, said Capt Sir Tom's "quiet resolve and selfless spirit of public service" would never be forgotten.

“As we pause to remember him and his enduring legacy, we also remember all those who have died since the start of the pandemic.”

Capt Sir Tom’s death on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19 has prompted reaction from around the world and charities have vowed his legacy will live on “for years and years”.

His family said the last year of his life was “nothing short of remarkable” and that he had “experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of”.

Matt Hancock, England’s Health Secretary, made clear Capt Sir Tom’s contribution to Britain would be formally marked.

Asked whether a statue might be built “in possibly his home town or where he was born or in London”, he told LBC: “Yes, I do think that we should find a way, at the right time, to honour the contribution that he made to the NHS and he was an inspiration to so many people.”

TV presenter Nick Knowles has suggested a permanent statue on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square, saying an image of the fundraising veteran swathed in the Union flag would be a “constant reminder of positivity” for the nation.

Fellow presenter Carol Vorderman told Good Morning Britain Capt Sir Tom “deserves a stone in Westminster Abbey”, saying he “embodies this whole terrible pandemic which we are all living through”.

Last April, the centenarian set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday but his efforts struck a chord with the nation and donations flooded in.

In acknowledgement of his fundraising, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle last summer.

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said Sir Tom had “lifted the spirits of an entire nation” and demonstrated that “you’re never too old, you’re never too anything to care for people and to make a difference”.

She said: “He really was a beacon of hope, the optimism that he brought in and hope to us in a really dark and difficult time for this nation, and particularly for the NHS, is just incredible.

“He is held in such amazing high regard, he is a national hero and his legacy will live on in the NHS for years and years to come.”

The Captain Tom Foundation, which was set up to support causes close to his heart, said its work would “aspire to ensure Tom’s message of hope becomes an enduring legacy”.

Singer Michael Ball, who recorded a charity single with Capt Sir Tom which reached number one, said the Second World War veteran had left the public richer through his charitable acts.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said it was “an awful irony that he has been taken by this virus that he fought so hard to tackle”.

But he added: “He’s left us richer, hasn’t he, in every sense, and better off. He set an example for us all.”

Capt Sir Tom had been taken to hospital on Sunday after being treated for pneumonia for some time and testing positive for coronavirus last week.

His family praised the care he had received from the NHS and said they had been able to spend time with him in his final hours.

In a statement, his daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, said: “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.”

They added: “Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

Buckingham Palace said the Queen would be sending a private message of condolence to Capt Sir Tom’s family while the White House also joined the chorus of tributes.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan said the veteran’s legacy would inspire people to be better.

Mr Vaughan, who awarded the staunch cricket fan honorary membership of the national side on his 100th birthday last year, told BBC Breakfast people “can take a huge lesson from Sir Tom about being a better person”.