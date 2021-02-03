The grandson of Captain Tom Moore has thanked everyone for passing on their condolences as he paid tribute to his grandfather on the James O’Brien LBC Show.

Tom Teixeira said he felt compelled to call the show to give “a better sense of what he was like as a granddad.”

Paying tribute Tom said that his grandfather “is what he is on TV - he’s just a go-getter” who didn’t slow down for anyone.

He shared memories of his grandfather when he was growing up and said he was left stunned by how many people followed the story of Captain Tom raising money for the NHS.

Sir Tom set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last April – but his efforts struck a chord with the nation and donations flooded in.

In acknowledgment of his fundraising, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

He added: “It’s so nice just to hear everything, all the words that were said about him throughout that entire thing, I never heard anything negative.”

“He didn’t think too much into it, he thought, it is what it is. He got on with it, and he didn’t expect anything.

“The original challenge wasn’t meant to go anywhere, he wanted something to do. Just as a little challenge for him.”

He also said that Captain Tom was honoured to meet the Queen - saying “I know how much joy that would have brought to him.

“What really got to me, was when he was talking about the Spitfires flying over him, it was a good day and a bad day for him, in terms of remembering what happened when he was in Burma.”

“Everything was so personal, it was just amazing to see, everything touched him, it touched his heart and that’s why people could connect. Connect with him, he was doing it for the NHS. He wasn’t thinking about himself.”

"I'll definitely remember him for everything he's done. He's been a father figure for all of us," Tom said, "he showed so much resilience.

"It's all rubbed off on us and in a sense the whole country."

Paying tribute, host O’Brien said that Moore’s name would be carved in the annals of history in the UK.

In a statement, his daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, said: “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.”

They added: “Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”

Earlier today, the House of Commons fell silent in tribute to Sir Tom ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions, and Mr Johnson told MPs the centenarian had dedicated his life to serving others.

People are being encouraged to “Clap for Captain Tom’ following the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore at the age of 100.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to join in the show of appreciation for the 100-year-old as well as health workers at 6pm on Wednesday evening.

A Facebook group with over 80,000 members is urging people to ‘Clap for Tom’ at 7pm on Thursday evening.

An organiser said: "Let’s all unite, as a nation and remember all he did for us many moons ago and more recently. "

The Captain Tom Foundation, which was set up to support causes close to Sir Tom’s heart, said its work would “aspire to ensure Tom’s message of hope becomes an enduring legacy”.