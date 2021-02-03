Captain Sir Tom Moore’s memory is to be marked with a national clap, as tributes continue to be paid to the man hailed as having dedicated his life to serving others.

The 100-year-old veteran died on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19.

When is the clap for Captain Tom?





People right across the country have been urged to show their appreciation for the 100-year-old NHS hero, as well as health workers in general, at 6pm on Wednesday evening.

However, other times have been suggested and are circulating on social media, including 6pm on Thursday, February 4, and 8pm on Friday, February 5.

Many people online have suggested the applause be held at 8pm on Thursday, the time ‘Clap for Heroes’ took place at the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, a Facebook group which has amassed over 80,000 members is urging people to ‘Clap for Tom’ at 7pm on Thursday evening, saying the hero deserves his "own time of 7pm".

Earlier today, the House of Commons fell silent in tribute to Sir Tom ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions, and Mr Johnson told MPs the centenarian had dedicated his life to serving others.

Boris Johnson said: “We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.

“That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening.”

How else will he be commemorated?





His death on Tuesday has prompted reaction from around the world and charities have vowed his legacy will live on “for years and years”.

The Captain Tom Foundation, which was set up to support causes close to Sir Tom’s heart, said its work would “aspire to ensure Tom’s message of hope becomes an enduring legacy”.

His family said the last year of his life was “nothing short of remarkable”, and that he had “experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of”.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Captain Tom’s contribution – having raised more than £32 million for the NHS during the first coronavirus lockdown – will be formally marked.

Asked whether a statue might be built “in possibly his home town or where he was born or in London”, Mr Hancock told LBC: “Yes, I do think that we should find a way, at the right time, to honour the contribution that he made to the NHS and he was an inspiration to so many people.”

TV presenter Nick Knowles has suggested a permanent statue on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square, saying an image of the fundraising veteran swathed in the Union flag would be a “constant reminder of positivity” for the nation.

Fellow presenter Carol Vorderman told Good Morning Britain Sir Tom “deserves a stone in Westminster Abbey”, saying he “embodies this whole terrible pandemic which we are all living through”.

What did Sir Tom achieve?





Sir Tom set out to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday last April – but his efforts struck a chord with the nation and donations flooded in.

In acknowledgement of his fundraising, he was knighted by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.

Ellie Orton, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said Sir Tom “lifted the spirits of an entire nation” and demonstrated that “you’re never too old, you’re never too anything to care for people and to make a difference”.

She added: “He really was a beacon of hope, the optimism that he brought in and hope to us in a really dark and difficult time for this nation, and particularly for the NHS, is just incredible.

“He is held in such amazing high regard, he is a national hero and his legacy will live on in the NHS for years and years to come.”

What tributes have been paid?





Tributes from celebrities, politicians, members of the public and other charity fundraisers have poured in following his death.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen would be sending a private message of condolence to Sir Tom’s family, while the White House also joined the chorus of tributes.

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon also spoke of her “sadness” at the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“During the toughest of times he inspired millions of people, and of course he also raised millions of pounds for the National Health Service,” she said.

“I am sure I speak on behalf of all of us when I say our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Singer Michael Ball, who scored a number one single alongside Sir Tom with their cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone, was among those to share a tribute.

He wrote on Twitter: “Rest in peace Captain Tom Moore.

Rest in peace @captaintommoore . A wonderful life so well lived and a hero and fighter to the very end. So very very sad. Love and prayers for @Hannah_I_M and all the family. 💔 — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) February 2, 2021

“A wonderful life so well lived and a hero and fighter to the very end. So very sad.”

Former footballer David Beckham also paid tribute to Sir Tom with a video of his meeting with the fundraiser.

He described Sir Tom as a “true hero”, adding: “What he achieved for our NHS will never be forgotten.

“Tom, you were truly the very best of British.

“When our country and our world was struggling you gave us hope, put a smile on our faces and made us believe that tomorrow would be a good day. Rest in Peace Sir Tom.”

View on Instagram

In a video Beckham shared of him meeting Sir Tom, the former England captain said he knew he “had to dress up today”.

Sir Tom replied: “I put this on because it’s the only jacket I’ve got.”

Fitness coach Joe Wicks, known as The Body Coach, labelled Sir Tom “an inspiration who helped millions of people feel hopeful and optimistic during a difficult time”.

“Rest in Peace Sir Captain Tom Moore,” he added.

BBC journalist Huw Edwards shared an image of him interviewing Sir Tom.

A great honour meeting Sir Tom a few months ago. Sharp, determined, and such a generous spirit. Sincere sympathy to Hannah and the family. #CaptainTom #CaptainTomMoore 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/2ZLLlqOgxL — Huw Edwards (@huwbbc) February 2, 2021

Alongside the photo, he tweeted: “A great honour meeting Sir Tom a few months ago. Sharp, determined, and such a generous spirit.”

TV presenters Ant and Dec tweeted: “Captain Sir Tom Moore. What a hero.

“You were a shining beacon of hope and an inspiration to us all when we needed it most. We thank you and salute you. Rest In Peace Sir.”

Author and illustrator Charlie Mackesy shared a sketched tribute, with a message saying: “Captain Sir Tom Moore – Thank you.”

View on Instagram

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid called Sir Tom “the man who united and inspired our nation at a moment of deepest despair”.

“Thank you Captain Sir Tom Moore for your service. I am heartbroken for your family,” she added on Twitter.

“A life well lived, and well loved. RIP.”

TV and radio presenter Amanda Holden called Sir Tom an “absolute joy of a man”.

“A National Hero who brought us all together and shone so much light in such a dark time … his indomitable spirit and sense of humour taught us so much … and will live on thanks to the enormous legacy left behind,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My love goes out to your wonderful family.”

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson said Sir Tom was “a truly remarkable man whose message lives on as inspiration for us all to do more, whatever our inspiration”.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker tweeted: “How sad to hear about Captain Sir Tom Moore.

How sad to hear about Captain Sir Tom Moore. He did so much to inspire us all last year & achieved so much in his 100th year. He raised millions of pounds, lifted millions of spirits and now millions will miss his wisdom & his smile. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/yIjNoihC2z — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 2, 2021

“He did so much to inspire us all last year & achieved so much in his 100th year.

“He raised millions of pounds, lifted millions of spirits and now millions will miss his wisdom & his smile. My deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness said Sir Tom “brought us together at a time when we needed it most”.

He added on Twitter: “I’d smile whenever he popped up on the telly, he made me feel proud, optimistic and hopeful for the future. RIP Captain.”

Radio presenter Zoe Ball tweeted: “Captain Sir Tom Moore. Thank you for inspiring us all to do more to help our fellow humans.

“You are forever in our hearts. May your star shine the brightest for your loved ones. RIP magical chap.”

What has his family said?





In a statement, his daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira, said: “We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime.

“We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.”

They added: “Whilst he’d been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.”