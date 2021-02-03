Power has been restored to a drilling vessel which broke free from its moorings.

The first calls to the Coastguard were made just after 7.20pm on Tuesday after the Valaris DS4 broke from its mooring at Hunterston Terminal, Fairlie, North Ayrshire, amid high winds.

The 228-metre ship then began to drift without power, with eight crew on board.

Coastguard rescue officers from Largs, Ardrossan, Ayr, Greenock and Cumbrae, a Coastguard rescue helicopter, the Largs and Troon Lifeboats and several tug boats were called to assist the operation.

A second ship moored at the terminal has also required assistance, and is being held in position by a number of tug boats.

The terminal is situated in narrow waters between the mainland and the Isle of Cumbrae.

HM Coastguard said power has now been restored to the Valaris DS4’s engines and work is under way to return it to the terminal.

Hunterston terminal, Ayrshire

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: “The Maritime and Coastguard Agency through its counter-pollution officers and HM Coastguard continue to monitor a drill ship which broke loose from its mooring at Hunterston Terminal in Ayrshire on Tuesday evening.

“HM Coastguard received a mayday call just after 7.20pm after the ship, with eight crew on board, started to drift without power. The vessel was able to remain anchored off Hunterston.

“The engines have now been restored and the ship’s technical managers are working with the port authority to return the ship to a place of safety.

“A moored vessel at the terminal has also required assistance in the worsening weather and is currently being helped to hold its position by four tugs.

“The Girvan RNLI lifeboat, senior coastal operations officers and coastguard rescue teams from across the area remain on scene to provide support.”