A woman has appeared in court to face three charges of attempted murder after a car crashed into a building in Inverness.
Four people were taken to hospital following the incident on the evening of Thursday January 21.
A Mercedes E220 hit a building at the junction of Grant Street and Lochalsh Road.
Police Scotland previously said a 43-year-old woman had been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Donna Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
As well as the three attempted murder charges, she is also accused of assault.
She made no plea and was released on bail.
