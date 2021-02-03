A giant 14ft snake that was discovered on a street in Greenock has died.

The huge python, measuring at 4.26m, was found by a member of the public on Drumfrochar Road on Tuesday.

The disturbing find was reported to police and the animal was taken to a local vet - but later died due to its exposure to freezing temperatures.

Police Scotland have said the owner of the snake has been traced and inquiries are ongoing.

READ MORE: In pictures: 45 Commando Royal Marines begin 'vital' Arctic training

Clinical Director Beverley Naismith of Abbey Veterinary Group, where the snake was being looked after, said the snake's death was caused by the freezing temperatures it was exposed to.

She said: "Snakes of this type are generally more suited to temperatures found in Southern and South East Asia.

"They thrive in water and marshland but unfortunately the freezing conditions found on the hills around Greenock are far from ideal.

"As temperatures drop, initially these snakes become less active and move about slowly, they then become torpid and are unable to move or to react to stimuli.

"At temperatures below 10 degrees pythons suffer an increasing chance of dying as the duration of exposure to cold temperature increases.

"At the temperatures we are seeing in the west coast of Scotland they are unfortunately not likely to survive for more than a few hours.

"It is a shame as these snakes, whilst can be very large, can make very docile and good pets, but only if looked after appropriately."

Police said there have also been a number of other similar reports relating to snakes being spotted in the local community.

Inspector Paul Thompson at Greenock Police Station said: “Officers are currently dealing with the reports of a number of sightings of large snakes in the Greenock and Gourock area.

"I would urge anyone who may come across a snake not to approach it, but to call police reporting its position."