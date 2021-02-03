NHS Lothian has opened a new mass vaccination centre in Ingliston.

The newest mass vaccination centre, the third in Lothian will be capable of vaccinating more than 1,000 people every day, seven days a week.

Located in the Members’ Pavilion, the centre will have nine vaccination stations.

It will initially be staffed by vaccinators from NHS Lothian, before the British Armed Forces staff the centre for around two weeks.

It will revert to the NHS vaccinators after more training and inductions are carried out. The new vaccination centre is the first of two planned for the Royal Highland Centre, which will become operational in March.

A retired legal secretary was among the first in line today when the vaccination centre at the Royal Highland Centre opened its doors for the first time.

Elizabeth Anne Kirk, 68, from Linlithgow, was given the vaccine at the first of the vaccination centres on the site.

She said: “I’m very excited. I haven’t been going out much recently so I feel more relaxed having had the vaccine, although I’ll still be very careful.

“The whole process has been easy and well organised and the staff are very friendly, which is important. There really is nothing to worry about.”

David Small, Director of Primary Care Transformation and executive lead for the vaccination programme, NHS Lothian, said: “It is very exciting to see a new mass vaccination centre open, especially one that is being supported by our colleagues from the British Armed Forces.

“The swift opening of this venue will allow us to increase our capacity across the Lothians and allow us to start vaccinating 65-69-year-olds sooner than we expected.

“I’m incredibly proud of all of the work and effort done by our teams to get this venue up and running. It has taken a lot of work, but we are now seeing the delivery of this lifesaving vaccine to thousands of people across Lothian.”

“We have already vaccinated the vast majority of the first groups to be prioritised, including frontline health and social care staff; care home staff and residents and people over the age of 80.

“More than 90,000 people have already had their first dose of the vaccine."

He added: “Our message is clear – for this programme to be successful we need to vaccinate as many people as we possibly can. This will help save lives, provide protection and allow us to get back to normal.

“When you receive an appointment, I really would urge you to keep it, even if it is at a centre which is not closest to your home. Attending your appointment is the most important thing you will do this year.”

Alan Laidlaw, Chief Executive of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland, said: “We can think of no greater use for our facilities at the Royal Highland Centre than to support the national vaccine programme.

“As an event venue attracting upwards of one million people each year and home to Scotland’s largest outdoor event, the Royal Highland Show, we are hopeful that the mass roll out of the vaccination will see the safe return of events in 2021.”

People aged between 75-79 and those most clinically vulnerable will continue to be given appointments to be vaccinated by their GP, while those aged between 70-74 and 65 to 69 are being invited into these mass vaccination sites and smaller community venues for their injections.