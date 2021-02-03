RAIL passengers are facing disruption after a signalling fault near Edinburgh Airport.
Network Rail confirmed the fault, revealing that their emergency tripwire at the airport site had been activated, causing some signals to turn to red on the east coast route.
The system, which is there to detect aircraft accidents that could endanger the railway, is said to have malfunctioned on this occasion, with no risk to the railway found.
If the tripwire, or cable - which is suspended at a set height by the railway - is disturbed, then it automatically sets all signals in the area to danger.
The risk involves low-flying aircraft that could be crossing, or even stuck on the line.
After being alerted to the fault, ScotRail slowed its services between Dalmeny and Edinburgh Gateway - warning services via the area may be delayed or revised.
However, trains are now no longer calling at Edinburgh Gateway for the time being.
Instead, passengers can use valid tickets or Smartcards on Edinburgh Trams, as well as several local bus routes.
