Ten million people in the UK have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
The Health Secretary hailed the milestone as “hugely significant” while the Prime Minister expressed thanks to those who had helped make it happen.
Matt Hancock said “every jab makes us all a bit safer”, as he made the announcement on Twitter.
In Scotland, 649,262 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 8,758 have received their second dose
Almost 40,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid in Scotland during the past 24 hours as the Scottish Government's programme enters its second phase.
In England, a total of 9,126,930 Covid-19 vaccinations had taken place between December 8 and February 2, according to provisional NHS England data, including first and second doses, which is a rise of 301,559 on the previous day’s figures.
Of this number, 8,663,041 were the first dose of the vaccine, a rise of 300,173 on the previous day, while 463,889 were the second dose, an increase of 1,386.
The NHS England data shows a total of 1,037,411 jabs have been given to people in the South West between December 8 and February 2, including 981,771 first doses and 55,640 second doses.
This compares to 1,646,671 first doses and 70,171 second doses given to people in the Midlands, a total of 1,716,842.
Based on Tuesday’s UK figures, an average of 411,791 doses of vaccine would be needed each day in order to meet the Government’s target of 15 million first doses by February 15.
