THE Covid-19 pandemic has created many challenges for housing associations and none bigger than how we could keep housing people who simply had nowhere else to go.

Those of us with safe, warm homes were worried about the unfolding situation at the beginning of last year – for those without these basic needs met, it will have been terrifying.

The challenges, during the first national lockdown in particular, were many – we needed to work with our partners quickly and safely to turn around our vacant properties.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic Irvine Housing Association allocated around 35 per cent of our lets to homeless households. I’m proud to say that all of our properties that became available during the first lockdown were let to homeless households.

We know times have been tough for everyone, but there is no doubt that some more than others have suffered – during the first lockdown Crimestoppers received a record number of reports about domestic abuse, and child harm and neglect.

We are pleased to have continued our strong partnership with North Ayrshire Women’s Aid during the pandemic, together helping those affected by domestic abuse.

The Riverside Group is one of the country’s largest providers of housing for those affected by homelessness. Together Riverside and Irvine supported more than 600 people affected by homelessness across Scotland and England during the first phase of the pandemic alone. This is on top of the 12,000 homeless people the Group supports in other ways every year.

I hope there will continue to be a focus on the Housing First approach across the UK – which focuses on finding homes for people and helping them build a more stable life for themselves and their families.

Indeed, at Irvine we were recently awarded Scottish Government grant-funding of £105,000 to recruit two new employees to be part of a new Housing First for Families support service for households with children, who are struggling to maintain their tenancy, or who have previously been through the homeless system.

I’m proud that collectively we have been able to step up and help many people during a national health emergency.

Paul Hillard, Managing Director, Irvine Housing Association

However, in my view, the Scottish Government and UK Government now face a bigger challenge than ever in supporting homeless people. With a new lockdown, freezing temperatures and a more virulent strain of the virus, sadly homeless people currently face the perfect storm of conditions.

Research in The Lancet tells us that people experiencing homelessness have a higher chance of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19.

I believe more needs to be done across the UK to recognise and support people affected by homelessness through a long-term strategy that takes into account the many new challenges that will emerge once the pandemic is over.

There are many challenges to come, but this ongoing pandemic has shown is that we can move quickly, we can work together, and we can respond to difficult situations with positivity and kindness. I hope that gives us all confidence and hope for the future.

