International travel had the biggest impact on death rates for countries which were worst hit during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a study suggests.

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen examined a range of factors including border arrivals, population density, the percentage of people living in urban areas, age, average body mass index and smoking prevalence.

They found an increase of a million international arrivals was associated with a 3.4% rise in the mean daily increase in Covid-19 deaths during the first wave of the pandemic across the 37 worst-hit countries.

Tiberiu Pana, medical student and author of the study, said: “We found that international travel was the strongest predictor of mortality increase.

“Another factor which appeared to play an important role was country-level BCG vaccination coverage, increases in which may be associated with decreases in death rates.

“Nevertheless, these associations were weaker and further work looking at individual patients is required to clarify these potential relationships.

“Our assessment of available data indicates that very early restrictions on international travel might have made a difference in the spread of the pandemic in western Europe, including the UK.

“These findings are particularly important as the world looks to control future waves and strains of the Covid-19 pandemic and prevent related deaths.”

The work focused on the early stages of the pandemic, using international travel data for 2018 as a proxy for 2020 data before international travel restrictions were imposed.

The Government has been criticised for not introducing tougher border restrictions during the pandemic.

It was not until June 2020 that people arriving in the UK from all destinations were required to self-isolate, several months after the outbreak.

There has also been concern about a lack of enforcement of the rules, although the Government said last week it was stepping up checks.

The discovery of new strains of coronavirus have led to tougher measures.

Most people arriving from anywhere outside the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man must isolate at home for 10 days and provide a negative Covid-19 test result before they travel.

A system of quarantine is due to be introduced in the coming weeks that will further require those arriving from some countries to isolate in hotels.

Labour has urged the UK Government to go further and bring in a hotel quarantine system for all international arrivals as a way of keeping out mutant strains.

Professor Calum Semple, a member of Government advisory group Sage, has previously said that while it is important to restrict the movement of people as much as possible, it is not practical to close the UK’s borders completely.

Scottish Labour has criticised the Scottish Government’s lack of consultation with airports over quarantining and testing of passengers, saying its approach has been “chaotic”.

Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Colin Smyth said: “The fact airports are saying they have no idea how plans for managed quarantine will work highlights the Scottish Government’s chaotic approach to international travel which we now know from the latest research has been an unmitigated failure.

“We are a year into the pandemic with no robust airport testing and have had a half-hearted quarantine regime where as few as one in ten travellers who should have been quarantining were ever properly checked.

“The Scottish Government should admit they have got it badly wrong and work with our airports to tighten the rules, introduce testing and set out a long-term plan for aviation. Otherwise not only will the public health crisis continue but we will face a growing economic crisis with more job losses at our airports.”

However, the Scottish Government has said it will diverge from current UK policy which will see a system of “managed quarantine” brought in for travellers arriving from certain countries.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said those measures do not go far enough and her Government will bring in such a system for all travellers from overseas, while also lobbying Westminster to tighten the rules.

Speaking at the Covid-19 Committee at Holyrood, neither Prof Leitch nor Scottish Constitution Secretary Mike Russell could give a date for when the new measures will be put in place.

But Prof Leitch said: “The public health advice would be that a five-country solution would be the favoured solution – you can imagine why, it’s not rocket science.

“Dealing with any access, via Dublin, from another country would be helpful to us.”

He said if an agreement cannot be struck with other countries in the UK and Ireland, measures should still be put in place in Scotland to ensure coronavirus does not come back in through international travel.

“I’ve said many times at this committee, it doesn’t matter where your low prevalence area is – it could be just Dumfries and Galloway, it could be just the Western Isles, it could be Scotland, it could be the whole common travel area – you have to keep the virus out once you’re at low levels,” Prof Leitch said.

On timescales for the system, Prof Leitch told the committee there is time for Scotland to react, stressing it should be in place as virus rates in the country drop.

“We do have a little bit of time for this, because unfortunately we are presently exporting virus, not importing virus,” he said.

“Our prevalence is high. Denmark just closed to UK nationals, other European countries are closing to UK nationals, it’s not really a decision for us yet, but as we get this number down, it will become absolutely crucial that we do not import for a third wave.”