Staff at a Scots cancer care centre raised almost £3,000 overnight for World Cancer Day after pulling together in a Peter Kay-esque effort to boost spirits and raise money.

Radiographer and star of the video, Kerry McCabe, rounded up her colleagues in the Nuclear Medicine and PET scanning departments at The Beatson in Glasgow, to bring some joy to work by creating their own version of the comedian’s iconic Amarillo video.

Kerry said: “Originally I was just doing it for the department to cheer everyone up – we’ve all worked straight through the pandemic and spirits were a bit low with the third lockdown.”

Camerawoman and colleague, Shannon Higgins, explained: “Our department corridor had been cleared as we were having a new PET scanner installed and Kerry just saw the opportunity for fun – as she always does.”

Kerry continued: “Our department consists of Clinical Scientists, Clinical Technologists, Radiographers, Assistant Clerical Officers and Assistant Technical Officers and I eventually recruited them all - we also had a cameo appearance from our lovely cleaner.

“The video was only ever meant for departmental value but then we had the idea to share it publicly with the purpose of raising a bit of money for the Beatson - which we love so much.”

Shannon went on to say: “The video has boosted morale in the department massively and seeing how much of a hit it has been, and is continuing to be, is prolonging the joy!”

The Beatson sees more than 8,000 people annually and delivers more than 25,000 courses of chemotherapy and 6,500 courses of radiotherapy.

The cancer care centre is equipped with cutting edge equipment and treatments and world-class facilities.

More than one in two people are affected by cancer in the West of Scotland, which is the highest cancer rate in Europe – 10,000 new cases are registered in Glasgow and Clyde every year.

Today is internationally recognised as World Cancer Day - which is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) - and unites people globally in raising awareness and fighting against the cancer epidemic.

People across Scotland and the world have been getting involved with the day remotely on social media, using hashtags #WorldCancerDay and #IAmAndIWill.

Through research and innovation more is known today about cancer than ever before - which enhances prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care.

More than one third of cancer cases can be prevented and another third can be cured if detected quickly and treated properly.

Raising awareness of cancer reduces fear, increases understanding, dispels myths and misconceptions, and changes behaviours and attitudes.

