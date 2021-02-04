POLICE Scotland has been asked to investigate a threat of physical violence made against the SNP's Alyn Smith.

The MP for Stirling referred an email sent to him on Monday night as a row exploded over the sacking of his colleague Joanna Cherry from her role as home affairs and justice spokeswoman at Westminster.

Speaking to The National this afternoon, Smith said he had decided to go public on the threat as he believed people should be aware of abuse being directed to politicians.

"On Monday evening, my staff received a threatening email which was concerning and to merit forwarding to the police, which we did on Monday evening," he said.

"I am fine, this is not unusual sadly, but this email was particularly threatening and I felt the need to involve the police for the protection of my team as well as myself.

Alyn Smith, a former SNP MEP, was elected to Westminster in 2019.

"It's with the police at the moment and they will take whatever action they think is appropriate and I am very grateful for the police for their support.

"Nobody should have to suffer abuse and I, like colleagues across the party and indeed all parties in Scotland, receive unpleasant communications and we need to involve the proper authorities at the proper time."

He added: "I have not publicised it until now as I didn't want to draw attention to it in case it encouraged others but I think it is only right that people should be aware the abuse that does exist and make sure we are not contributing to it."

It is understood the text of the email included the threat "you don't what I'm capable of" and was directed against Smith personally. It was perceived as a threat of violence by Smith and his staff.

In a statement later today Police Scotland said: “We were notified of an online communication, and following enquiries no criminality was established."

Smith, a former MEP who was elected to Westminster in 2019, is the party's international affairs spokesman at Westminster.

Regarded as close to the leadership of the party, he has been a vocal critic of Cherry.

Earlier today, in a separate incident, a 30-year-old man who allegedly threatened Joanna Cherry with sexual violence hours after she was sacked from the SNP front bench has been arrested.

Detectives confirmed this morning that a report is being sent to prosecutors.

Cherry, the MP for Edinburgh South West, said this week that she had reported “a vicious threat from a man to my personal safety” to Police Scotland on Monday night. She was moved to “somewhere safe”.

Sources close to the leadership team said she had been sacked in a reshuffle because she was disloyal to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Cherry has publicly questioned the party’s strategy over a second independence referendum and around trans rights.

Officers interviewed Cherry on Tuesday. She tweeted today: “Pleased to advise that @policescotland have arrested & charged a man in relation to the threats I received on Monday night. I’d like to thank them for their swift action. But this is not OK. Other enquiries are ongoing.”

Threats against MPs, particularly women, have increased in recent years and many now carry panic alarms and have extra security in their homes.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said : “A 30-year-old man has been charged with a communications offence and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”