HOPE springs eternal? I only wish that were true. More often than not it’s the old adage, “It’s the hope that kills you” that springs to mind. And no more so than is these dark, dank, and depressing times. Any hopes we might have had of an easing of current lockdown restrictions were again flattened by our “candid” FM Nicola Sturgeon and her risk-averse Scottish Government. Indeed, she took the needle when criticised about Scotland’s ramshackle rollout of the vaccine, and warned the nation that the current measures and restrictions would be extended to at least the beginning of March, possibly longer, and that we should expect some form of social distancing to be in place for months to come.

We may all be languishing in lockdown for the foreseeable, with businesses unable to fully open and trade without restrictions, but not so when it comes to parliamentary business, in particular the Scottish election, scheduled for May 6.

This important national poll will be held in thousands of community halls, schools, and a plethora of large counting centres, like Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, and involve millions of voters, and tens of thousands of volunteers and workers. As well as thousands of activists, lobbyists, photographers, media, security and, of course, a huge jamboree of political candidates all vying for one of the 127 seats up for grabs. It is, seemingly, despite misgivings over public health, still going ahead.

It should be immediately dropped like a stone and rescheduled later in the year.

It seems inconceivable, given the fear bordering on paranoia that the Scottish Government have over coronavirus, its various mutant strains, rapid rates of transmission and continued threat to public safety, that they are even contemplating having such a mass public gathering at such a time, when they are warning everyone else that it might not be worth their while getting out of bed. Hypocritical, even, when you consider that just this week the SNP House of Commons leader Ian Blackford tore into PM Boris Johnson over his recent visit to Scotland, accusing him of a “shocking error of judgement “and “putting politics before public health.”

Yet, despite many voices being raised in concern over public health safety and the timing of this poll, including from Scotland’s largest public service trade union UNISON, who represent many of those who will man the polling stations, the Scottish Government pointedly refuse to discuss or enter into any meaningful debate about a possible cancellation. Something, I should add, that all of Scotland’s live music and event promoters have had to do frequently, and not without cost, since the beginning of this pandemic.

Glasgow Labour group leader Malcolm Cunning puts it succinctly when he said: "I cannot believe that we are going to ask thousands of voters to traipse through polling stations or ask staff to do 16-hour shifts in restricted spaces during current pandemic restrictions. In any other circumstance such a scenario would be condemned as danger to public health. It would in all probability be deemed illegal. If even a single member of the public or a single member of staff contracts Covid as a result and tragically dies, who is going to accept responsibility for that?"

Who indeed? Will the Scottish Government be able to guarantee public health safety during the polling process and, more importantly, at the actual count, where the risk of infection will be at its highest? Will it be able to provide credible and robust risk assessments for each and every event on the day, lay out their vigorous mitigation and no doubt costly sanitisation procedures and also provide some sort of public liability insurance for those working at this event and whose health may be put at risk? If not, then this risky election, along with its millions of ballot papers should be binned. Rescheduled until such times that the risk of infection is brought under control and deemed not to be a public threat. After all, what’s good for the goose, should be good for the gander?

