IT was one of hardest moments of the pandemic when the UK death toll passed more than 100,000.

Difficult to comprehend the loss of life and the impact it has had on loved ones left behind, it saw people react in different ways.

It was a moment which saw Pipe Major Craig Herbert turn to his love of music. Just a day after the sad announcement, Mr Herbert, from East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire sat down to compose a piece which he says was “given to him from a higher source.”

Within two hours he composed a lament in memory of people who have died across the UK with Covid and hopes that “One Hundred Thousand Reasons” would bring peace, comfort and hope to grieving families.

Mr Herbert, 47, said: “I have played the pipes all my life and I composed this piece to give something back to the wider world.

“I was in bits when I heard on the news that the death toll from Covid had hit this terrible milestone and has since increased.

“I thought to myself ‘this is shocking and horrendous, more people have died of this virus than during the London Blitz in World War Two’.

“I was thinking of all the poor families and friends who were denied a chance to properly say goodbye to their loved ones.”

The current Pipe Major of East Kilbride Pipe Band and married to Church of Scotland Deacon Claire Herbert DCS, the chaplain at the Lodging House Mission in Glasgow.

The father of four, who has Multiple sclerosis, volunteers for the MS Society and walks and trains puppies for Guide Dogs, said it took him half a day to compose the “Slow Air in Remembrance”.

“It was almost God given that the notes came to me as opposed to my great creativity and that is why I felt called to write the piece,” he added.

“I hope that it gives hope, peace and comfort to all those who are grieving.”

Very Rev Dr Susan Brown, minister of Dornoch Cathedral in Sutherland, shared a video of Mr Herbert performing the lament in her daily online reflection video for social media.

She said: “When words are hard to find, other means of expression need to be found.

“Craig has offered us a haunting and hopeful melody to touch heart and soul.”

Since the piece aired on YouTube it has sparked much interest and he has been contacted by a Californian pipe band which is interested in learning the piece.

Mr Herbert also learned of The Herald’s campaign too create a memorial garden as a tribute to Scots who have lost their lives to the pandemic. So far we have raised more than £40,000 towards the project which will be located in Glasgow’s Pollok Country Park.

He added: “I think the garden campaign is admirable and I hope it is supported.”

Mr Herbert, who attends Sandyhills Parish Church in Glasgow with his wife, is happy to share his composition free of charge with anyone, people of faith and none, who are organising funerals for loved ones.

He can be contacted on wallacepipers@hotmail.co.uk

To find out more about The Herald’s memorial garden campaign go to https://www.heraldscotland.com/campaigns/memorial-garden/