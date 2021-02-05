The Scottish Health Secretary has not ruled out imposing checks on the border between Scotland and England to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Jeane Freeman said that discussions continue with UK Ministers over how tough quarantine measures by new arrivals into the country need to be.

The UK Government plans to isolate travellers from 22 'red zone' countries which are currently subjected to a travel ban - but the Scottish Goverment intends to go further and quarantine all arrivals at airports and ports.

Asked this morning during a BBC interview how it would be possible to prevent new arrivals to the UK from outwith the red zone countries entering Scotland from England, Ms Freeman said that checks on the border had not been ruled out.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman

The Health Secretary said: "Those are difficult issues, partly because we've got individuals who work in Scotland and live just over the border and vice versa, and of course there will always be exemptions for haulage traffic.

"But we need to continue to talk that through with the UK Government, so I'm not saying yes and I'm not saying no.

READ MORE: Quarantine hotels - All you need to know about the latest plan to curb Covid

"What I'm saying is those discussions need to continue to see what more we can do if we can't persuade the UK Government to take the tough, clinically-led approach that we are taking.

"We need to work with them to identify how can we then continue to protect Scotland to the maximum level that we can."

Ms Freeman believes there is a risk of the virus being brought into the country if the two governments did not take the same approach, and that it was "impossible" to prevent travellers transmitting the disease if they had not been quarantined.

Police have previously patrolled the border

She said: "We (The Scottish Government) don't control all the borders, and we don't control the routes into the UK that are south of Scotland. So there is always a risk - if the UK Government doesn't adopt the tougher approach we want to adopt."

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon announces tougher overseas quarantine rules than rest of UK

"We will attempt to implement our stricter system - and the reason we will do that is because all the public health advice, all the expert clinical advice, that we get from our advisory group is crystal clear that the balance needs to be not only bringing down transmission in Scotland, but also preventing inward transmission."

"We will have quarantine hotels and the discussion about what more we need to do and how we might do that continue as we continue to try and persuade the UK Government the clinically-led approach that we are adopting."