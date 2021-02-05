Joanna Cherry has today stepped up her attack on her sacking from the SNP’s frontbench team at Westminster as tensions in the party escalate.

The SNP MP accused the party’s leadership of double standards, referencing the chief executive Peter Murrell, the husband of Nicola Sturgeon, and who has refused to return to a Holyrood committee investigating the mishandling of complaints against Alex Salmond.

Cherry was dismissed from her position as home affairs and justice spokeswoman on Monday.

Writing in our sister newspaper The National today, Cherry said: “I got 30 minutes’ notice of the announcement, no proper explanation of why I was being sacked and no acknowledgement of or any thanks at all for the work I have done in that role over the last five-and-a-half years.

“Indeed, the press release announcing the reshuffle was a masterly piece of Stalinist revisionism in which I was not even mentioned. Airbrushed from history. A non-person. Sounds familiar?”

Cherry won praise for her successful legal challenge to Boris Johnson’s attempt to prorogue parliament, but fell out with the SNP leadership over the independence strategy, Salmond and the reform or the Gender Recognition Act.

“It’s fine to publicly call women, including survivors of sex abuse and your constituents, ‘Jeremy Hunts’ when they write to you with concerns about self-identification of gender... If you are part of the party’s old guard and male, it’s fine to publicly rubbish the party’s conference-backed policy on Brexit and a second EU poll and to defy the whip repeatedly. You won’t be disciplined, in fact, you will be promoted,” she wrote.

“It’s fine for a parliamentarian to repeatedly tweet and retweet unfounded allegations about a colleague leading to a tsunami of abuse culminating in threats of sexual violence.

"If you complain you are the problem. And it’s fine to refuse to give evidence to a committee of the Scottish Parliament and to remain in post whilst members of that inquiry call for you to be investigated for perjury.

"But it is not fine to advocate for a policy which the party leadership then adopts ... And it is not fine to get yourself elected to the NEC with a mandate of more votes than all the other candidates put together.”