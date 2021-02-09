If you want to create a fuss at dinner time in the family household then this dish will do just that, with breaded chicken breasts served with tomato sauce, cheese, basil and pasta.

Ingredients

4 x chicken breasts

2x 400g tinned chopped tomatoes

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 x onion – diced

2 x garlic cloves – crushed

50g plain flour

100g breadcrumbs

2 whole eggs – whisked

75g fine grated parmesan cheese mixed in with the breadcrumbs

1 or 2 mozzarella balls, sliced

Fresh basil

Olive oil

Salt

Black pepper

Method

Pre-heat oven 180c/Gas mark 4 First make the tomato sauce. Add the diced onion and garlic to a medium-sized pan on a medium heat. Slowly cook the onions and garlic until soft.

Add the tomato puree followed by the chopped tomatoes. Season well with salt and lower the heat to a gentle simmer.

Next, whilst the tomato sauce is cooking take the chicken breasts and place between two pieces of cling film. Using a rolling pin or something heavy batter out the chicken until roughly 1cm thick.

In three separate trays have your flour, eggs and breadcrumbs ready.

First coat the chicken in flour, then into the egg followed by the breadcrumbs.

In a frying pan, heat a small amount of oil on a medium heat. Lay each chicken breast into the oil and cook on a medium heat on each side until golden brown.

Lay the tomato sauce in an oven proof dish, lay the chicken on top followed by the sliced mozzarella scattered over it. Bake in the oven for around 15-20 mins.

Remove from the oven and serve with fresh chopped basil and your choice of pasta.