Police have confirmed that three people have died following a 'serious incident' at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

The first incident occurred around 7.45pm outside the facility, when a 39-year-old woman was found injured in the car park. She received medical care but later died at the scene.

The second incident occurred twenty minutes later on Portland Street, where a 24-year-old woman was stabbed. Emergency services attended and she was taken to Crosshouse hospital, where she later died.

A further incident, a fatal road crash, occurred on the C50, a road between the B7036 and the A76. Emergency services attended but the 40-year-old male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family relatives have been made aware. Detectives have now launched an investigation.

Officers are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “A number of locations remain cordoned off as officers continue to conduct enquiries. We are working to confirm the full circumstances of what has happened.

"If anyone has any information which could assist our enquiries, please do contact us.

“Understandably, people will be shocked by what has happened. We are still in the process of establishing the full circumstances, however, I would like to reassure people that there is no wider threat to the community.

"Officers will be on patrol and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers."

The incident at the hospital saw the campus locked down last night as police scrambled to the scene.

Armed police closed the hospital to visitors and cordoned off large areas, while ambulances were diverted to Ayr, though the lockdown was lifted shortly after midnight.

Police have said that the hospital is now safe to visit and have urged members of the public and staff not to be alarmed.

This morning, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the incident was "deeply worrying".

She added: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected, and also with our colleagues in the NHS and Police Scotland.

"I want to thank them again for responding to these incidents in the professional and swift and caring manner that I know they will have done."