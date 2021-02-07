ON a bright, cold winter’s day proud grandfather Ally McLaws pushes the newest arrival in the family along in his pram.

Little Noah, born on Christmas Day, is sleeping peacefully and it’s a moment to cherish for the 62-year-old who just weeks later weeks later he found himself faced with the news that his terminal cancer had spread and his rollercoaster journey with the disease had taken a dip.

Through his weekly Herald on Sunday column, Mr McLaws has shared his innermost thoughts and feelings with readers on how he has steered through the past few months of cancer treatment in the middle of pandemic.

Read more: Ally McLaws: Just when I least expected it – it hit me. Just when things were going so well...

He has built up a relationship with readers who have got to know him and been given a snapshot of his life, but it was a recent column which led to an outpouring of support and messages when the journalist and PR consultant revealed the news that doctors had given him the devastating diagnosis that his cancer had spread to the brain.

“I couldn’t quite believe the reaction it got and the messages I received,” he said. “From people I worked with over the years and old school pals, people were very supportive and there were also some encouraging comments from people whose relatives had been through this type of cancer.

“I was also contacted at one point by someone whose husband has been diagnosed with brain cancer and my wife Laura, who is a registered nurse, has been talking to her. She is able to offer an ear to listen to some things she might not feel able to tell her close loved ones.”

Ally McLaws at the Beatson Cancer Centre with his helmet which will be used during radiation therapy

Mr McLaws, former news editor of our sister paper the Glasgow Times, was diagnosed with lung cancer and had an operation to remove a lung and hopefully cancer with it, but a follow up scan detected the disease in his chest and blood cells. He also battled a major threat of septicemia and was seriously ill in hospital.

“We had been going along ok with treatment to keep the cancer at bay. My treatment continued right through covid and it was coming up for a year of chemotherapy and immunotherapy,” said Mr McLaws.

“I had been out for a walk and was on a call when I felt something was wrong with my mouth and was slurring. When I got home Laura said there was something wrong with the side of my face. I was taken to hospital for tests and after a CT scan, I was delivered the news at midnight in a hospital bed on my own that it was brain cancer. Hospitals are working 24/7 the moment and that is just the way it was in these times and I wanted to know straight away.

“My first questions were what’s next - was there treatment and what would it be. I put everything down in my column and for me it is a huge release. I can say things that I might not necessarily say to my family but they are able to read it. There are a lot of things that if I tried to say them to family I’d probably just break down.

“Writing has been my outlet. What I hope people take away from this is how important it is to talk about your experience. The column has allowed me to release my emotions and if you can’t talk to the person you are closest to maybe there is someone who is a step removed from you, but people need an outlet.

“Outwith these times if you had a cancer diagnosis there would be a support group you would be able to turn to, but it is not an option at the moment. However, it is still vital that people talk to someone.”

Read more: Covid memorial boosted by donation from Freemasons of Glasgow

Mr McLaws, who lives in Ayrshire, will travel to the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre later this month for radiotherapy to blast the two tumours in his brain and then after a few weeks should be able to resume his other treatments.

“For me I feel it can be harder for your family to watch you go through this,” added Mr McLaws who is a member of The Herald memorial garden steering group. It was set up in response to the paper's plans to create a place of remembrance at Pollok Country Park to Scots who have died from coronavirus. “They naturally want to help and offer to take you to appointments but with the covid risks and restrictions, I can’t car share and they can’t be with you in hospital. In a way when you are going through it you are more accepting of it while your family might feel helpless.”

Ally with wife Laura who has been by his side throughout

Being positive and looking forward to things is something that has kept him going through these difficult and sometimes dark days, along with the support of wife Laura by his side. The couple first met in P1 at Thornliebank Primary School. All through school he was “Santa” as in a Scottish Santa McLaws. Following divorce he met up again with Laura, who had been widowed, in 2008 and they married in Sept 2012. She still refers to him as “her Santa”. Mr McLaws has three children, Vhari, Cameron and Blair, and Laura four children. Between them they have 11 grandchildren, one great child and another on the way. Vhari gave birth to Bailey on Christmas Day 2010, officially a Scottish Santa, while his son Blair and his wife Kerry had Noah Alastair McLaws on Christmas Day 2020.

“Another wee Santa which was such a fantastic twinkle of joy amidst the dark clouds of my terminal cancer and isolation of Covid,” he added.

“For me it has been important to look forward. We had booked a holiday to Wales in July, we won’t get there now because I am not allowed to drive any more - but it was something we’d planned and were excited about. Even something as simple as what we are cooking for dinner the next night keeps me going.

“I think I do have a positive attitude most of the time and now it is all about maximising whatever time we have.”