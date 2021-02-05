Actor Christopher Plummer has died aged 91, his manager has said.

The Canadian star was best known for his portrayal of Captain Von Trapp in hit 1965 film The Sound of Music, in which he starred alongside Julie Andrews.

His death was confirmed on Friday.



He had a varied career across film, television and theatre, starring in productions on Broadway and with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In 2017, it was announced the Canadian actor would replace Kevin Spacey in All The Money In The World after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against the actor.

The following year he was nominated for an Oscar for his role, after being enlisted at the 11th hour, as frugal billionaire J Paul Getty in Sir Ridley Scott’s film.

His career, which spanned more than seven decades, saw Plummer appear in film, television and on the stage, including most of the major Shakespearean parts.

The actor won many awards, including an Oscar, two Primetime Emmys, two Tony Awards, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Bafta.

His screen career began in 1958, and his film credits included The Man Who Would Be King, Battle of Britain, Waterloo, Malcolm X, Star Trek VI and Murder By Decree.

Plummer made more than 100 television appearances, including the Emmy-winning BBC production Hamlet at Elsinore, and a host of other award-winning productions.

He won the Oscar for best supporting actor at the age of 82 for Beginners in 2010, becoming the oldest person to win an acting award.

However, it was his performance as frugal billionaire J Paul Getty in Sir Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World that earned him the greatest plaudits in his final years.

Plummer was signed up to replace Spacey, who had become embroiled in Hollywood’s sexual harassment and abuse scandal, in hastily organised re-shoots costing millions less than two months before the film’s world premiere.

He received an Oscar nod at the age of 88, making him the oldest person to be nominated in an acting category.

At the age of 89, he appeared in a leading role in Departure, a 2019 Canadian-British TV series about the disappearance of a trans-Atlantic flight.

Among his final big screen roles was murder mystery Knives Out in which he played Harlan Thrombey, the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family, opposite Daniel Craig’s private detective.

He is survived by his third wife, Elaine Taylor, whom he married in 1970, and his actress daughter Amanda Plummer, from his first marriage to actress Tammy Grimes.