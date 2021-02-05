Scots lockdown business earns place in Just Jess’ Valentines Gift Guide following pandemic job loss

Grassroots lockdown business hailed in renowned Glasgow food blog

A thriving lockdown business owned by a woman who lost her job due to the pandemic, has gained recognition as a Valentine’s Day essential thanks to one of Glasgow’s most renowned food blogs.

CoCoStrawberries, owned by Courtney Kearney, was a lockdown venture which quickly rose to success with customised luxury chocolate strawberries.

On Sunday Just Jess Food - a Glasgow based blog and social media sensation which reviews local food and drink - published her Valentines Gift Guide, and listed CoCoStrawberries as a love day essential.

Just Jess wrote in the guide: “No valentines is complete without chocolate covered strawberries, but team it with a shot of tequila rose?! Woweee! Perfect for your galentines or your valentines!”

Courtney, 22, explained that she was extremely grateful for the exposure and has had a surge of new followers on social media and bookings for Valentines weekend.

Courtney turned her hand to the craft last June when she was furloughed amidst the lockdown, as a way of occupying her time and trying something new.

She said: “Me, my sister, and my mum always bought chocolate strawberries for each other on different occasions - and my partner had just bought me some for my birthday - so I thought I’d try making them myself.

“I posted some photos of my initial attempts on social media and people gravitated to them straightaway, so I decided to take some orders and it took off in the first month.”

Courtney was then made redundant from her full-time job as a service advisor with Audi in October, but she explained that the success of her new business cushioned the blow.

“CocoStrawberries was so busy by that point that I was actually thinking I didn’t have time to go back to work or to juggle both,” she laughed.

Courtney continued: “I think that lockdown has been a massive blessing for me, it’s been a total reset.”

All of CoCoStrawberries’ boxes are custom made to each customer’s request and can be any theme, design, or colour.

The business’ Instagram is lined with sumptuous photos of juicy fresh strawberries, dipped in layers of milk or white chocolate, an array of vibrant colours, some metallic and others tie dye, and many topped with intricate and artistic designs such as delicate butterflies and daisies.

Courtney’s signature is the boozy berry Tequila Rose infused box of strawberries, she also does a prosecco infused box, and a Jager infused box.

Customers can also buy loaded strawberries with Kinder Bueno, Malteser Truffles, Crunchie, Oreos, and Daim bar.

Courtney explained: “My boxes can be made for any occasion including birthdays, anniversaries, gender reveals, date nights, engagements, or just a wee minder to let someone know you’re thinking about them.

“And I can accommodate any theme: I did spooky boxes at Halloween, winter wonderland boxes at Christmas, I’ve even done a Harry Potter inspired box!”

Courtney accredits much of her success to the doorstop delivery service that she provides - she’s based in Motherwell but, when possible, delivers from as far as Glasgow Southside to Edinburgh and everywhere in between.

She believes that through the lockdown people have become more mindful of investing in local businesses, but feels that more people - like herself - are challenging themselves and learning new skills.

Courtney can be contacted via Instagram @cocostrawberries_ or on Facebook at CocoStrawberries, and the Just Jess Valentines Gift Guide can be found on Instagram @justjessfood.