SCOTS care workers have told of feeling devalued, 'policed' and demoralised that they could earn more money working in a supermarket.

Employees said they took pride in the work they do supporting the elderly and younger adults with complex needs but felt demoralised that independent of skills and length of service, there is an awareness that they are held in lower esteem by the public than NHS workers.

The authors of a damning review into the social care sector which was published this week argues that staff are 'notably disadvantaged' because it is predominantly a job done by women - around 83% of workers are female.

"Were it 83% male, it simply would not be marginalised and undervalued as it is", it found.

Those who were interviewed warned that a lack of training opportunities had sometimes led to "serious consequences" for those they were caring for while a lack of national oversight had led to problems deploying workers quickly to care homes during the pandemic.

The report recommends the setting up of a new National Care Service on a equal footing with the NHS to oversee a raft of changes aimed at driving up standards for service users and workers.

READ MORE: Pandemic exposed Scotland's 'creaking and fragile' care system

It said the inclusion of social care staff, alongside health workers, in pandemic recognition payments would go some way to help workers feel more valued but there was a 'deeper underlying sense' that social care workers have not had parity of esteem with their NHS counterparts.

Workers told of 'numerous' comparisons in the retail sector where an entry level position paid more than an experienced care worker could secure.

One female worker said she was juggling four jobs to make ends meet including two in the care sector supporting adults with complex needs.

Dr Angela O'Hagan, deputy director of the WISE Centre for Economic Justice at Glasgow Caledonian University, says the crux of the problem is that care in both a domestic and paid work setting is still predominantly considered 'women's work'.

"I think it's great that this has come out because the trade unions have been talking about this for a long time," she said.

"We've seen an increase in men coming into the sector but it's still the exception rather than the rule.

"We need a shift in mindset about how fundamental care is, as human beings and to our economic wellbeing.

"How would the economy function if we removed care? And that's what we saw when the schools and nurseries closed. All of a sudden that was a problem because people couldn't get to their work."

"We saw how much care workers were valued when it took so long for PPE to come into care homes.

"We see public investment in care re-enforcing those divides are well.

READ MORE: Agenda: We need to care more for the care workers

"So if we look at things like modern apprenticeships, we see men and women ending up in different parts of the labour market.

"So you've got more men in construction and trades and there is a bit of cross-over in business admin roles and then you have women in social care - by far the majority of women.

"No harm to plumbers and other trades but they are being paid significantly higher than care workers.

"Investing 1 per cent of GDP in the care sector would create 2.7 times as many jobs in the economy overall as an equivalent investment in construction. Those are jobs that then go on to pay tax."

Staff turnover is high in the social care sector at roughly 30% every year and experts say it is difficult to improve standards when investment in training and development is low and short-term contracts are the norm.

Among the recommendations in the report, which was led by former NHS Chief Executive Derek Feeley, is a minimum wage for social care workers. It recommends a real living wage of £9 per hour while others have suggested it should be £15.

"Where women are working alongside women, pay rates are lower," said Ms O'Hagan, who is also an expert in gender budgeting.

"Where men are working alongside woman, their pay rates are higher and men working alongside men, pay rates are higher still."

Hc-One, which runs around 328 care homes across the UK said it welcomed the findings of the Feeley report and fully supported its aims to drive up standards in pay and working conditions.

READ MORE: Self-funding care home residents to benefit from 'significantly' higher financial support

The company said it has invested millions in e-learning for staff and developed a training programme for nursing assistants, which is accredited by the Royal College of Nursing which it said provides a 'significant salary uplift.'

A spokesman for the firm said: " We have long campaigned for such improvements and we have always prioritised investing in our Colleagues’ development and wellbeing so that care is a rewarding career option.

"We are proud that this approach has meant that in the past two years alone more than 1,000 Colleagues celebrated their 10th anniversary with us."

Ms O'Hagan says formalising qualifications in the industry has to be done carefully so that it doesn't disadvantage 'work experienced' staff.

She said: "We need to recognise and support the skills that are involved in quality care but the qualifications shouldn't be used as a barrier to entry.

"There are concerns that for people who have been working care for a long time don't have qualifications, then that acts as a barrier to them continuing in employment."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has welcomed Derek Feeley’s report and the suggestions it makes for improving the Adult Social Care system for both service users and staff alike and will give all his recommendations very serious consideration.

"In line with the findings of the Fair Work Convention’s report into Social Care, work is underway to embed fair work principles for our social care workforce, including proposals that will lead to better terms and conditions and more rewarding roles for the social care workforce."