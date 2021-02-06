SCOTLAND'S biggest ferry operator CalMac has come under fire for wasting fuel and damaging the environment running a full service of empty ferries during the Covid-19 pandemic - a day after promoting its green credentials.

On Thursday the publicly funded and Scottish Government owned ferry firm announced it had exceeded targets to reduce its carbon footprint on the waters and islands of Scotland’s west coast.

It currently looking to recruit a waste manager and a fuel manager to help "minimise waste and to maximise fuel efficiency to further reduce emissions".

But its green credentials are coming under new scrutiny for running a full ferry service, with no alterations to timetables in light of the pandemic.

The transport staff union TSSA say ScotRail and other rail services have by contrast been running a reduced timetable for months, reflecting the drop in demand and saving taxpayers money.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said, "ScotRail is currently running 65% of services in light of the reduced passenger demand due to the pandemic. Yet CalMac continues to run a full service, even though this means running empty ferries. This is an unforgiveable waste of taxpayers money, to say nothing of the environmental impact.

READ MORE: 'An outrage' - £25m CalMac ferry maintenance contract awarded to English shipbuilder over Scots firm Dales Marine

"It beggars belief that a company that claims to be too hard up to give their staff a proper payrise is willfully wasting money like this. They might as well be burning fivers in the car park!"

CalMac said it was operating lifeline services as specified by the Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland and were ready to deliver any timetable changes as required.

On Thursday the ferry company had championed its green credentials saying it had exceeded a carbon footprint reduction target ahead of a September 2019 deadline and and significantly reduced single-use plastics and was now working towards eliminating them altogether.

Klare Chamberlain, CalMac’s environmental manager, had said in response: “We operate in a beautiful part of the world and protecting the environment in which we sail is a key priority, which is why we have set commitments and targets to achieve this.

“We have worked hard over the reporting period to normalise and embed biodiversity thinking across our organisation - setting key targets, actions and performance indicators within our Business Plan and Environmental Strategy.

“This report details our commitment to preserving the diverse surroundings in which we operate a lifeline transport service for future generations to enjoy.”

But Scottish Labour leadership candidate Monica Lennon said it was "nonsensical" to run empty ferries when it can't afford a 0.5% pay rise for its "heroic staff who have kept lifeline services running throughout the pandemic".

In December, the ferry operator hit back at a union over claims a director took an 18% pay rise while suggesting staff were being denied their own pay increase.

The TSSA criticised an unnamed boss on the Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac) financial results.

While the document says “The aggregate of remuneration of the highest paid director was £191,000 (2019: £165,000)”, suggesting one person’s 18% pay rise, a spokeswoman for CalMac said the two figures do not relate to the same director.

The union also suggests the company made a £7.1 million profit last year in another claim disputed by CalMac.

A pay dispute between the ferry operator and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union mean that in November there were preparations to ballot staff for industrial action after two previous rounds of pay negotiations.

READ MORE: Anger as Scotland's ferry fleet deemed too 'big for islands and a taxpayer burden'

Ms Lennon said: "We know these ferries are a lifeline service and some must continue to run to the islands.

"But tourists aren’t travelling because of the lockdown and as a result, demand has sharply dropped. ScotRail has cut back its timetable and CalMac should do likewise.

"If they’re so strapped for cash how come they can afford to waste fuel like this?

“Time for some good old-fashioned common sense. CalMac are owned by the Scottish Government so the buck stops with them.

"Transport minister Michael Matheson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon must step in and tell CalMac to run a reduced timetable to meet demand. They must also tell the company to do this without having a negative impact on its heroic staff just like ScotRail have done. And while they’re at it, they can tell the company to get back to the negotiating table with us!."

The union had suggested CalMac were offering a small pay rise to hundreds of staff who earlier last year received a “glossy postcard” from managing director Robbie Drummond thanking them for their “support, understanding and commitment” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, said in response to the criticism: “We operate lifeline services, as specified by Transport Scotland, carrying key workers and essential supplies to and from remote communities where there are often no alternative transport routes. We are ready to deliver any changes to timetables which may be required.”