Police in Dundee are appealing for information after an elderly couple were targeted by fraudsters on Wednesday morning.
The victims, a 76-year-old man and 74-year-old woman, were scammed out of £3,000 by two men who claimed they were from the HM Revenue and Customs.
The fraudsters said they were investigating instances of unpaid VAT for labourer work and threatened the couple, stating they will be arrested if they did not pay the sum immediately.
Constable Clair Gorman, of the Tayside Division, said: “This was an extremely upsetting incident for the elderly couple. They trusted that the information they were given was correct and that the two men were legitimate.
“The people behind these scams are contemptible, abusing people’s trust and then stealing money from them.”
READ MORE: The National Insurance scam you need to be aware of
The first suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build, around 50-years-old, with short grey hair and a Dundonian accent.
The second suspect is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, in his early 30's, with short dark hair and a Dundonian accent. He was wearing a black jacket and blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information about the incident should call police via 101, quoting incident number 1260 of 27 January. Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.