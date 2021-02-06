Police are carrying out investigations following a spate of stabbings in London.

One man is dead and 10 others have been injured amid a number of incidents in south London which have led police to enact additional stop and search powers.

Officers were called to five reports of stabbings in the Croydon area between 6.56pm and 9.12pm on Friday, Metropolitan Police said.

One of two men reported to have been injured at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, was found dead at the scene.

A total of 10 males were wounded, two with life-threatening injuries, and two people have been arrested.

The Met said there was no information to suggest that all the incidents were linked.

A section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers was in place across Croydon until 8am on Saturday, Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith said.

“Sadly, tonight we have seen a number of needless and completely abhorrent violent altercations, including one that has tragically resulted in a loss of life,” she said.

“Officers will be on patrol throughout the night across the South Area Command Unit, with additional resources from the Violent Crime Taskforce and Territorial Support Group deployed to deter and prevent any further violence.”

Police asked anyone with information that could help officers investigating these incidents to make contact.

Det Sup Arrowsmith said: “Our officers continue to work around the clock to identify and pursue offenders, bring perpetrators to justice, support victims, take weapons off the street, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe in London.

“But we are not complacent and cannot do this alone. We work closely with our communities as they are key to understanding and knowing what is occurring locally.

“We need to hear from anyone who has information about crime, those who carry a weapon, or those who exploit others for gain or revenge, while putting young people’s lives at risk – we need this information to help keep London safe.”