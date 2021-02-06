Glasgow City Council announces that a new walk-through Coronavirus testing centre is now open in Pollok.
Pollok Community Centre on Langton Road will operate seven days a week with appointments from 8am to 8pm.
A new walk-through Coronavirus testing centre has opened in Pollok Community Centre, Langton Rd, G53 5DP. It will operate seven days a week, with appointments from 8am to 8pm. Book a test if you have Covid 19 symptoms via https://t.co/i7saipC7Vj or by calling 0800 028 2816.— Glasgow City Council #StayHome (@GlasgowCC) February 6, 2021
