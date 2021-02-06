NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde announces that drop off service to deliver essential belongings has resumed as visiting restrictions are reintroduced at their hospitals.
Give & Go is a drop off service allowing friends and family to deliver essential belongings to patients.
As visiting restrictions have been reintroduced at our hospitals, the Give & Go service has resumed at some of our sites.
The NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde website asks for those who are dropping off essentials to: “Only bring one small bag that is sealed e.g. a small rucksack or carrier bag sealed with sellotape or masking tape and marked with the patient’s name, ward details and date of birth - One bag per patient please.
“Please try to ensure that only one person attends the hospital to hand in belongings.”
The service is currently in place at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Lightburn Hospital, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital, The Beatson and Vale of Leven Hospital.
For more information about the drop off service and what time you are able to attend the hospitals visit the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde website.
