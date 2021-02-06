Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl after being named in the seven-strong crew for the game on February 7.
The NFL announced that Thomas will be the down judge in a group headed by referee Carl Cheffers.
The NFL’s executive vice-president of football operations Troy Vincent said: “Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official.
“Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honour.”
It is the latest landmark in Thomas’ career after the 47-year-old became the first woman to officiate in a major college football game and a college bowl game before being made the NFL’s first female official when she was hired in 2015.
Cheffers, a veteran of 21 NFL seasons, will referee his second Super Bowl after being in charge for the New England Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI in 2017.
• Carl Cheffers (R)
• Carl Cheffers (R)
• Fred Bryan (U)
• Sarah Thomas (DJ)
• Rusty Baynes (LJ)
• James Coleman (FJ)
• Eugene Hall (SJ)
• Dino Paganelli (BJ)
• Mike Wimmer (RO)
Thomas does have previous postseason experience, working on the crew for the New England Patriots-Los Angeles Chargers divisional playoff game on January 13, 2019.
The two teams for this year’s contest will be known after Sunday’s Conference Championships.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC.
