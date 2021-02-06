There have been 895 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 48 deaths in the same period.
117 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,729 people are in hospital.
786,427 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 10,332 have received their second dose.
Yesterday, 43,915 people were vaccinated in Scotland.
Yesterday, 895 new cases were reported, with 61 new deaths.
Today it was also confirmed that ten people have died following an outbreak of Covid at a care home in Fife.
During the week ending 6 February, 31,271 people were newly tested with 6,526 people testing positive for the first time.
17,940 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results, of which 1,064 (5.9%) were positive, 8,569 were from NHS Scotland labs and 9,371 were from the UK Government testing programme.
