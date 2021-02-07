Every so often political parties become so divided that they can barely function. It happened to Labour over Militant entryism in the 1980s, to the Tories over Europe in the 1990s.

Now it is happening in the Scottish National Party. Only this is not about socialism, the EU or even independence, but over an obscure issue as toxic as it is undefinable: transphobia.

Last week, the Scottish National Party erupted into belligerent ranting and accusations of lying. One leading Scottish nationalist, the MP Joanna Cherry QC, had to be given police protection after being hounded by a crowd on Twitter, mostly in her own party.

Ms Cherry is a vociferous women’s rights advocate who does not accept the doctrine that “transwomen are women”. She is critical of Nicola Sturgeon’s “Self-ID” policy of allowing men to become legally women simply by making a declaration.

Instead, Ms Cherry, was summarily sacked from her post as UK justice spokeswoman without her leader even mentioning her name.

She has become, Ms Cherry insists, “an unperson, written out of history”.

Yet this is the same Joanna Cherry who took Boris Johnson to the Supreme Court over the prorogation of Parliament in 2019 to widespread national acclaim. She says that the silence from the leadership about her abuse indicates double standards.

It all kicked off when Ms Cherry sought to defend another “gender critical” feminist barrister, Sarah Phillimore on Twitter.

Ms Phillimore had raised a crowdfunded action to sue the SNP MP Kirsty Blackman for defamation over her accusations of transphobia and anti-Semitism, which Ms Phillimore strenuously denies. Ms Blackman accused Joanna Cherry, in turn, of defending transphobia by publicly supporting Ms Phillimore, who was suspended from Twitter.

Cherry then told Ms Blackman that the subsequent attacks on herself, including the death threats, had been a consequence of Blackman and her supporters “riling up your base with lies and smears”.

Cherry said that “a target” had been put on her back.

What happens now is not clear since this has become a legal minefield. However, Joanna Cherry is unlikely to go quietly. She has growing support from women in and out of the SNP and sits on the party National Executive Committee.

She has also been spoken of as a future leader.

Ms Cherry is one of those politicians of intense, even obsessive principle, rather like the late Tony Benn, who refuse to shut up and become a docile “team player”.

She is on a moral mission and is of a generation of feminists who had to fight their way to the top through male-dominated professions. She cannot be intimidated and cannot be bought off. As a QC, she also knows the law.

Last week’s transinsanity followed Nicola Sturgeon’s video promising zero tolerance of “unacceptable transphobia in the SNP”.

After it, Ms Blackman called on the leadership to promulgate a definition of transphobia so that “action can be taken against the transphobes”.

This it has signally failed to do – perhaps because no reasonable person is likely to accept the definition of transphobia that the activists appear to want.

They insist that any definition of transphobia should be such as to condemn anyone who does not accept that “transwomen are women”. They want it to be regarded effectively as hate speech for women to claim that “women are adult human females”.

Seeing this coming, Cherry’s allies had persuaded the Justice Secretary, Humza Yousaf, to give specific protection to gender critical women in the controversial Hate Crime Bill, currently before Parliament.

He initially accepted amendments stating that criticising trans ideology or claiming that sex is binary would not be regarded as a crime. On Wednesday, these amendments were withdrawn. Mr Yousaf apologised to the trans lobbyists for having accepted them in the first place.

It is not clear where the SNP stands this weekend as an awkward truce has broken out on the eve of Alex Salmond’s appearance before the Holyrood committee investigating the Scottish Government’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

This has nothing directly to do with the trans issue, and Alex Salmond’s views on the matter are unknown.

But since Joanna Cherry had also called on the former SNP leader to be allowed back into the party, following his acquittal last year on charges of sexual harassment and attempted rape, these two are now effective allies. Together they constitute an existential threat to the SNP leadership.

The Scottish Government lost £750,000 in costs when Mr Salmond won his judicial review in the Court of Session in 2019. The disciplinary procedure, under the charge of Ms Sturgeon’s permanent secretary, Leslie Evans, was ruled “unlawful” and “tainted by apparent bias” by the court.

That much is public knowledge. Alex Salmond’s submission to the parallel Hamilton inquiry into Nicola Sturgeon’s conduct was also widely reported last week.

It gives details and documentation about the alleged plot by senior SNP figures to accuse him of attempted rape and sexual harassment. It includes a sworn witness statement claiming that a Sturgeon adviser promised to “get him”.

Salmond also says that lawyers warned the Scottish Government that they had no chance of winning in the Court of Session, but that they went ahead anyway. He also claims that Nicola Sturgeon had not told the truth about meetings she had had with him in 2018. These are serious charges.

However, despite their being widely reported, the Holyrood committee has said that it will not publish the submission. This could mean that Mr Salmond’s claims will not be included in the committee’s forthcoming report on the affair.

Salmond is furious and may not now appear. This would be the worst of both worlds since there could be no hope of resolution either way.

Relations have completely broken down between Salmond and Sturgeon. This means that two of the most formidable figures in the independence movement, Joanna Cherry and Alex Salmond, are now mortal enemies of Nicola Sturgeon. They have also been standard bearers for the “Plan B” route to an independence referendum, believing the First Minister lacks urgency.

Ms Sturgeon is still riding high in the polls and is determined to ride out the storm. She says the Salmond story of a plot to get him is “nonsense”.

She is calculating that the party will come together to fight the election campaign in May.

But these rifts show no sign of going away, not least because the personalities involved will not allow them to.

The rancour in the SNP ranks is also too deep to ignore. Nicola Sturgeon’s youth wing is now beyond her control.

We could be seeing the beginning of the end of her leadership as the SNP descends into its winter of discontent.