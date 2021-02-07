CAMPAIGNERS and council bosses are at loggerheads over what has been dubbed a "cleansing crisis" in Govanhill.

Unions have been battling for increased services in the South Side community along with dedicated backcourt clean up teams.

But in response council bosses have said cleansing staff should start by returning to full time hours.

The local authority also said it is "surprised" that Living Rent Govanhill and GMB Scotland are pushing for public resources to be used at private properties.

On Thursday union representatives met with councillor Anna Richardson, City Convener for Environment, Sustainability and Carbon Reduction.

These talks follow a joint campaign from cleansing workers and local residents demanding greater investment in Govanhill’s cleansing services.

Union officials claim talks have stalled, with Glasgow City Council unwilling to consider solutions that require additional investment.

But the council expressed frustration that the unions will not look at increasing working hours of existing cleansing staff.

GMB cleansing convener Chris Mitchell said: "GMB are extremely disappointed with the lack of progress from yesterday's talks over the return of backcourt teams in Govanhill.

"Our representatives, along with Living Rent, entered these negotiations with optimism for finding the solutions which workers and residents need.

"Unfortunately the council did everything in their power to avoid answering questions and making decisions on backcourt teams.”

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, cleansing workers were moved to reduced hours for safety reasons but remained on full pay.

Glasgow City Council said the quickest way to improve the city's cleaning crisis would be for union bosses to engage in ways to return staff to full time hours.

A spokesman said: “The covid crisis has impacted on the delivery of services, including on how we use vehicles and depots.

“The most immediate way to deal with the GMB cleansing convener’s concerns is for him to discuss with us how cleansing staff can go back to working their full hours as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, residents are frustrated at what they see as a lack of progress in tackling cleansing issues.

In December, Living Rent Govanhill arranged a day of action that saw dozens of locals take to the streets alongside cleansing workers to protest problems with overflowing bins, rats and flytipping in the area.

Protestors collected more than 100 bags of rubbish from Govanhill’s streets and backcourts before coming together for a demonstration.

Govanhill resident Kieran Pradeep said it is vital the council "recognises the urgency of the cleansing crisis in Govanhill."

He added: "Instead they spoke a lot [at the meeting] about “workstreams” and “locality plans” while refusing to look at the solutions our community have asked for.

"They couldn’t even tell us how many officers are dedicated to enforcement on flytipping.

"It feels like they’ve given up on Govanhill.

"But together with the cleansing workers we will fight on until we win the investment our area needs."

This joint campaign calls for the reinstatement of a backcourt team which would be responsible for bulk uplift and upkeep within Govanhill's backcourts.

Backcourt teams used to be a regular part of Glasgow’s general cleansing service until around 13 years ago.

The council spokesman added: “We remain surprised that the GMB’s cleansing convener continues to advocate spending public money on the maintenance of private property, such as back courts, when public sector budgets are already under significant pressure.

“We were clear at this week’s meeting this could be the start of an on-going dialogue but that discussions had to link with wider, existing efforts to deliver improvements in Govanhill.”

The joint union campaign also calls for greater enforcement to crack down on flytipping in the area and more accessible education on recycling and waste disposal.

Figures released under Freedom of Information legislation show the number of fixed penalty notices is low with an average of one fine given out for every 443 reports of flytipping.

In Govanhill, only one fly-tipping fine was issued between July and December 2020.

Local councillor Soryia Siddique said: "The Thriving Places group met before Christmas and there was broad support for the GMB proposal for backcourt teams for Govanhill.

"Thanks to all concerned parties for the work they have done to bring these proposals to the SNP administration.

"The administration must listen to the lived experiences of the local community and implement solutions.

"I will continue to work with the local community, campaigners, the union and all concerned parties with a view to improving living standards in the area and continue campaigning for adequate resources from the Scottish Government."