Police Scotland is currently grieving after one of its horses died suddenly while on patrol in an Ayrshire park.
10-year-old Orkney was on patrol in Dean Castle Country Park in Kilmarnock on Tuesday, February 2, when she suddenly collapsed.
Despite the efforts of a local vet to save her, she sadly passed away.
Described as "brave, kind and sweet-natured", Orkney joined Police Scotland in January 2020, serving communities across the country with the highly trained and specialised officers from the mounted branch.
Paying tribute to the animal, Superintendent Craig Smith, Head of Specialist Operations, Operational Support Division, said: “Orkney was one of a kind who was born to be a police horse. She looked after you and was a brave, kind and sweet-natured mare who exceeded all expectations in her short career.
“The officers from the mounted branch are shocked and saddened by Orkney’s sudden death, and our condolences also go to her previous owner, who followed her progress with great care and attention.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.