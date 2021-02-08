Over 185,000 people have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 in Scotland.
To aid recovery of Covid-19 NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy teams have created a new online resource to help anyone who is recovering from the virus, having distilled what they have learned from helping people recover both at home and in hospital.
Lynn Glen, Physiotherapist, NHSGGC, said: "We know that the lingering effects of Covid-19 can vary from person to person.
"We’ve had younger and older patients admitted to wards and intensive care units, some dealing with debilitating fatigue and breathlessness for months after being diagnosed, requiring weeks and months of rehab and physiotherapy input.
"Other patients may only require physiotherapy input for a shorter period. The length of time recovering from Covid-19 can also vary so we had to find a way to support people at home.
"We wanted to help people get back on their feet, to gain knowledge about the virus, learn how to manage their symptoms and ultimately recover with this new resource."
New figures released by the Scottish Government showed that 839,266 people have now had their first jag - with the number of initial vaccines given in one day passing 50,000 for the first time.
As the vaccination programme is being deployed across the country, the message of sticking to the rules and isolating when appropriate is important as ever.
However, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman warned: "The vaccination programme is one of three key ways we are working to beat this virus, along with our expanded testing programme to identify cases and break chains of transmission and the important lockdown restrictions everyone in Scotland must follow.
"All these measures work to greatest effect when they work together."
Top Ten Tips for Recovering from Covid-19:
- Take it slow – recovery may take longer than you expect.
- Eat well – your body needs nutrients to get better. This can be difficult when you lose your sense of taste/smell but just as important.
- Sleep well – your body needs rest, take it easy.
- Plan your day – especially important if you’re feeling fatigued. Plan your day and week to include consistent activity, rather than boom and bust cycles which may leave you more tired.
- Deep breathing – sit in a relaxed position, breathe in through your nose, out through your mouth, lying on your front can also help.
- Stay active – your physical strength may be impacted so build yourself back up with regular activity like walking or at-home exercises.
- Get up – easy to forget in lockdown, make sure you are regularly standing, set a timer to make sure you’re getting up once an hour.
- Get out – make sure to get outside with nature proven to improve our wellbeing.
- Relax – remember to relax your mind however that may be. Some people find meditation helpful.
- Stay connected – speak to your loved ones regularly about your recovery and how you’re doing. We all need support.
