The Biden administration will re-engage with the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), three years after former president Donald Trump withdrew from the body.

US officials said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce on Monday that Washington will return to the Geneva-based body as an observer with an eye toward seeking election as a full member.

The decision is likely to draw criticism from conservative politicians and many in the pro-Israel community.

Mr Trump pulled out of the world body's main human rights agency in 2018 due to its disproportionate focus on Israel, which has received by far the largest number of critical council resolutions against any country, as well as the number of authoritarian countries among its members.

He also said the decision was motivated as it failed to meet an extensive list of reforms demanded by then-US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

In addition to the council's persistent focus on Israel, the Trump administration took issue with the body's membership, which currently includes China, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia and Venezuela, all of which have been accused of human rights abuses.

One senior US official said the Biden administration believed the council must still reform but that the best way to promote change is to "engage with it in a principled fashion".

The official said it can be "an important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world" and the US presence intends to "ensure it can live up to that potential".

Although the US will have only nonvoting observer status on the council until the end of 2021, officials said the administration intends to seek one of three full member seats - currently held by Austria, Denmark and Italy - from the "Western Europe and other states group" that come up for election later this year.

The UN General Assembly makes the final choice in a vote that generally takes place in October every year to fill vacancies in three-year terms at the 47-member-state council.

Mr Trump's withdrawal from the UNHRC was one of a number of US retrenchments from the international community during his four years in office.

He also walked away from the Paris Climate Accord, the Iran nuclear deal, the World Health Organisation, UN education and cultural organisation UNESCO, and several arms-control treaties.

Since taking office last month, US President Joe Biden has rejoined both the Paris accord and the WHO and has signalled interest in returning to the Iran deal as well as UNESCO.