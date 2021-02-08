BORIS Johnson has moved to allay fears over the effectiveness of vaccines being used in the UK after South Africa put its rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jag on hold because of concerns over its efficacy.

Researchers having conducted a small-scale study claimed the Oxford/AZ vaccine offered as little as 10% protection against the Covid variant first seen in South Africa in terms of preventing mild to moderate infection although they expressed hope that it would still offer significant protection against more serious infection. Some 147 cases of the South African variant have been recorded in the UK.

The Prime Minister, during a visit to a coronavirus test manufacturing facility in Derby, said: “We’re very confident in all the vaccines that we’re using. It’s important for people to bear in mind that all of them are effective in delivering a high degree of protection against serious illness and death, which is the most important thing.

“We will be continuing to study the results, the effectiveness of the vaccine rollout and that’s going very, very fast indeed, and we will be looking at ways in which the population is starting to respond to the vaccines as we prepare to say what we’re going to do in the week of the 22nd and what kind of roadmap we want to lay out.”

Mr Johnson emphasised how, particularly in the case of the Oxford/AZ vaccine, that there was good evidence that it was stopping transmission with a 67% reduction in this.

“The vaccines remain of massive benefit to our country and to the population as we go through the pandemic and I’ve no doubt that vaccines generally are going to offer a way out.

“With every day that goes by you can see that medicine is slowly getting the upper hand over the disease,” added the PM.

The message of reassurance is expected to be given by Matt Hancock, England’s Health Secretary, when he takes a press conference in Downing St later this afternoon.

Zweli Mkhize, the South African Health Minister, said his government would wait for further advice on how best to proceed with the Oxford/AZ vaccine in light of the research findings.

On the study suggesting the UKmade jab is not as effective against the South African variant of the virus, Danny Altmann, Professor of Immunology at Imperial College London, declared: “We can still win; it’s just got so much tougher again.”

He told Times Radio: “The number of variants that can come out of this spike antigen is finite and we’re not going to be playing this catch-up game forever. There is an end in sight and there is tweaking to be done but we’ll get there.”

He added: “The sort of biggest worry is that it’s not just about South Africa, is it, it’s about our homegrown versions and the modification to the Kent variant and the idea that we’ve got to be so on our guard and track and tracing it so carefully that we don’t expand our homegrown version.”

Earlier, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, head of South Africa’s Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19, claimed the Oxford study could not show that the vaccine was effective against all levels of seriousness of the South African variant.

“What the study results really tell us is that, in a relatively young age group demographic – with very low prevalence of morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes etc – the vaccine does not protect against mild to moderate infection.”

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that its effectiveness against serious infection could possibly be extrapolated based on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which used “similar technology” to Oxford and had similar immune effects.

“Extrapolating from that, there’s still some hope that the AstraZeneca vaccine might well perform as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a different age demographic that are at highest risk of severe disease,” he explained.

Prof Karim said laboratory studies could reveal it was not just antibodies that were effective in protecting against severe disease but also T cell immunity.

On the issue of delaying the second dose, he added that the Oxford vaccine efficacy after a single dose was 75% but this was before the South African variant arose.

Meanwhile, a new study in America said the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, used in the UK, was effective against the South African variant. Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston analysing the result in just 20 recipients found that the vaccine neutralised the virus with the South African mutation.

Downing St made clear that the rollout programme was on track to have all 15 million people in the top four priority groups inoculated by next Monday and that the next target was to have all 50 and 60-year-olds vaccinated by the end of April.