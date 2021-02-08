Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell has been giving evidence to the Holyrood Committee on the Scottish Government handling of harrassment complaints - commonly known as the Alex Salmond Inquiry.
Speaking today after being called back for a second time to answer questions, Mr Murrell, the Chief Executive of the Scottish National Party, rejected suggestions he had given a false statement while under oath during his last appearance.
The issue hangs on whether he was at home during a meeting between Alex Salmond and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow in April 2018, and what he knew about the meeting.
Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament the meeting was the first time she learned Mr Salmond was being investigated by her officials for alleged sexual misconduct.
Mr Murrell faced questions about the meeting from Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser.
