A man has been charged following an alleged offensive tweet about Sir Captain Tom Moore.
The 100-year-old veteran was known for his NHS fundraising during the pandemic.
Captain Tom passed away on February 2 after raising more than £32 million.
Three days after his dead, Lanarkshire police received a report of an offensive tweet.
A 35-year-old man has now been charged in connection with communication offences.
He is due to appear in court next week.A police spokesperson said: "On Friday, February 5, 2021, we received a report of an offensive tweet about Sir Captain Tom Moore who died on Tuesday, February 2.
"A 35-year-old man has subsequently been charged in connection with communication offences and is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 17."
