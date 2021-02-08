A man has been charged following an alleged offensive tweet about Sir Captain Tom Moore.

The 100-year-old veteran was known for his NHS fundraising during the pandemic.

Captain Tom passed away on February 2 after raising more than £32 million. 

READ MORE: In pictures: Nicola Sturgeon leads Scotland in Clap for Captain Tom

Three days after his dead, Lanarkshire police received a report of an offensive tweet.

A 35-year-old man has now been charged in connection with communication offences. 

READ MORE: Captain Sir Tom Moore joined by family in hospital after contracting Covid-19

He is due to appear in court next week.A police spokesperson said: "On Friday, February 5, 2021, we received a report of an offensive tweet about Sir Captain Tom Moore who died on Tuesday, February 2.

"A 35-year-old man has subsequently been charged in connection with communication offences and is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 17."