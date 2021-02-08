Scottish Labour leadership hopefuls Monica Lennon and Anas Sarwar will go head to head tonight in a televised debate where they will lay out their policies and say how they would lead their party.

As ballots open, both MSPs are seeking to take Scottish Labour into the next Holyrood election in May and improve the fortunes of a party that has slipped to third place at Holyrood from it's once lofty peak as the dominant force on the country's political landscape.

But how do they differ? And what will be the talking points on the night. Here's all you need to know about the two candidates before the main event:

The contenders: Monica Lennon

Elected to Holyrood on the central regional list in 2016, the 40-year-old was previously a planning officer and surveyor before entering politics in 2012 as a councillor for Hamilton North and East.

Ms Lennon has served as Shadow Minister for Inequalities, Spokesperson for Communities and Local Government, and Spokesperson for Health and Sport - replacing fellow candidate Anas Sarwar.

The contenders: Anas Sarwar

A former dentist and previously MP for Glasgow Central, Mr Sarwar served as deputy leader of Scottish Labour from 2011 to 2014, and was briefly Acting Leader following the resignation of Johann Lamont in October that year. He entered Holyrood in 2016 as a member from the Glasgow list.

The 37-year-old served as Spokesperson for Health and Sport and Scottish Labour Spokesperson for the Constitution. This is his secod Scottish leadership election, having lost out to eventual winner Richard Leonard in 2017.

Talking points, policies and controversies

Mr Sarwar has said that he intends to rebuild the Labour Party in Scotland, and that the focus must be on advancing equality in society rather than the cause of taking Scotland out of the union.

Ms Lennon has said she wants to focus on tackling child poverty and closing the attainment gap in schools, and to help the "lockdown generation" of children who have suffered a "year of lost learning" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expect the pair to clash over the quesion of independence - Mr Sarwar has been vocal in his opposition to a second referendum, while Ms Lennon has said that, while she also opposes independence, "decisions about Scotland's future within the UK should ultimately be a matter for Holyrood, not Westminster".

Mr Sarwar's wealth - he transferred shares in his family's company valued between £2.7 million and £4.8 million to a trust set up for his three children in 2017 - may also be mentioned.

How to watch the debate:

The head to head session will be screened live on the BBC Scotland Programme 'The Nine' at nine o'clock, and is hosted by Rebecca Curran. It will also will feature questions sent in by members of the public.