The UK's terrorism threat level has been reduced from “severe” to “substantial”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the decision this afternoon, citing a "significant reduction" in the momentum of attacks in Europe.

She told MPs: “The decision to lower the threat level from severe to substantial is due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November 2020.

“However, the UK national threat level is kept under constant review and is subject to change at any time.”

The decision was made by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre on Thursday, Ms Patel said.

READ MORE: US after Trump: America finally wakes up to global threat of far-right

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) is the UK's centre for the analysis and assessment of international terrorism and has responsibility for setting international terrorism threat levels.

However, the “substantial” level means a terrorist attack is still likely.

Police Scotland said there is no reason to believe there is any specific threat to Scotland.

However, Scots have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the authorities.

READ MORE: Holyrood rejects controversial UK Government 'spy cops' Bill

Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell said: “At this time there is nothing to suggest that there is any specific threat to Scotland.

"However, I would remind the people of Scotland that they should remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police Scotland.”

The UK's threat level had been at "severe" since November, following a series of attacks in Vienna, Nice and Paris.