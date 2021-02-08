Most of Scotland is still covered by snow and ice warnings as the new week begins amid the nation’s ongoing cold snap.

Snow showers are expected to continue during Monday night and Tuesday with some large accumulations building up in parts of central Scotland.

Disruption to travel is set to worsen as an upgraded amber warning has been put in force across central Scotland.

The amber warning is in place between 3am and 9pm on Tuesday.

A further yellow alert for snow, which covers the central belt and eastern Scotland, is already in force and is expected to stay until at least Wednesday evening.

Power cuts and disruption to telephone networks could also occur, Transport Scotland warned.

Areas such as Edinburgh and Glasgow have already faced a loss of electricity supplies amid the wintry weather.

Roads over higher routes are particularly expected to be affected by the snow and some rural communities might be cut off.

The Met Office predicts temperatures could fall to around minus 12C (10.4F) around Grampian into Tuesday morning, while later in the week it could fall as low as minus 15C (5F).

Luke Miall, forecaster, said: “Later in the week we start to see the strong easterly winds come down a little.

“When you have lighter winds it’s better for getting accumulations of snow.

“It’s probably going to be Wednesday night into Thursday where we could see temperatures as low as minus 15C.

“Certainly somewhere like Braemar, that could be one of the coldest, but it’s going to be cold everywhere.

“We barely got above freezing across Scotland today.”

Transport Scotland has also warned of long delays as well as cancellations to bus and rail services.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “We’re being warned that parts of Scotland are expected to face another period of challenging weather, with the Met Office issuing an amber snow warning for Tuesday.

“The current Covid-19 restrictions mean you should only be leaving your home for an essential purpose, so please consider if your journey is absolutely necessary before setting off.

“The forecast conditions will likely cause difficult driving conditions and disruption to the wider transport network.

“If you do have to make an essential journey, then the advice remains the same as it has throughout this winter – plan your route in advance, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.

“There may be disruption on other modes of transport, so you should check with your operators before setting off.”

Affected areas include Perthshire, Stirlingshire and Fife from 3am to 9pm on Tuesday, meaning commuters could wake up to considerable snow and disruption.

Further north and along the east coast and Scots could feel the chill as temperatures drop to as low as -10C on Tuesday.

At least 5-10 cm of snow is expected to lie fairly widely with some areas seeing 10-20 cm, and the chance of 25 cm of snow in one or two spots.

Forecasters are warning of a strong chance of roads becoming blocked by deep snow, “with many stranded vehicles and passengers likely”.

Many parts of the country face another day of temperatures at or around freezing point, as bitterly cold conditions continue due to strong easterly winds stemming from Ukraine and the Black Sea.

Heavy snow will “at times bring some travel disruption”, the Met Office said, leading to travel delays, possible cancellations to rail and air services, power and phone interruptions and the possibility that some rural communities may become cut off.

Regions and local authorities affected by the Amber warning:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

East Dunbartonshire

North Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Regions and local authorities affected by the Yellow warning:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

Falkirk

Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeen

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde